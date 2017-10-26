Today’s Headlines

  • IBO Graphics Quantify Time Lost to Subway Delays (GothamistPost)
  • NYC Is Scaling Back Post-Sandy Flood Protection Measures, Now Years Behind (WNYCNY1, DNA)
  • Suffolk DA Thomas Spota Indicted for Interfering With Police Assault Investigation (NYT)
  • Lhota: Next Gen Fare Cards Will Be Sold Retail (WNYC); MTA Drops Alcohol Ads (NYT, News)
  • No One Showed Up to Protest Sunset Park Bike Lanes; Brooklyn Paper: Bikelash!
  • Cuomo Revives Barry Diller’s Pier 55 Project, Promises to Pitch In for Hudson River Park (PoliticoNYT)
  • How the Governor Is Investing in Upstate Downtown Revivals (Politico)
  • Parents Want to Fortify Lower Manhattan School Play Street to Keep Motorists Out (Trib)
  • Motorist Kills TLC Driver Standing Near Car on LIE in Queens; No Charges (News)
  • Advance: Driverless Car Crashes Into Graniteville Store, Hospitalizes Customer
  • Related: What’s Scary About This Halloween Display Is We’re All Living It (Post)

  • Vooch

    The street in front of every NYC school should be car free from 0600 to 1800 every school day

  • JarekFA

    Parents Want to Fortify Tribeca School Play Street to Keep Motorists Out (Trib)

    Should probably headiine that as a South Street Seaport or Financial District school. It isn’t in Tribeca.

  • HamTech87

    Finally, Cuomo is investing in Upstate Downtown Revivals. There weren’t too many details in this, but let’s hope its not for parking lots.

  • Larry Littlefield

    Well, a lot of money went into downtown Schenectady, I can tell you that. Currently replacing a train station with a fancier one.