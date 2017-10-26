Today’s Headlines
- IBO Graphics Quantify Time Lost to Subway Delays (Gothamist, Post)
- NYC Is Scaling Back Post-Sandy Flood Protection Measures, Now Years Behind (WNYC, NY1, DNA)
- Suffolk DA Thomas Spota Indicted for Interfering With Police Assault Investigation (NYT)
- Lhota: Next Gen Fare Cards Will Be Sold Retail (WNYC); MTA Drops Alcohol Ads (NYT, News)
- No One Showed Up to Protest Sunset Park Bike Lanes; Brooklyn Paper: Bikelash!
- Cuomo Revives Barry Diller’s Pier 55 Project, Promises to Pitch In for Hudson River Park (Politico, NYT)
- How the Governor Is Investing in Upstate Downtown Revivals (Politico)
- Parents Want to Fortify Lower Manhattan School Play Street to Keep Motorists Out (Trib)
- Motorist Kills TLC Driver Standing Near Car on LIE in Queens; No Charges (News)
- Advance: Driverless Car Crashes Into Graniteville Store, Hospitalizes Customer
- Related: What’s Scary About This Halloween Display Is We’re All Living It (Post)
