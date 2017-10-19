Today’s Headlines
- Don’t Count on Cuomo Imposing Conditions on GM’s Robot Cars (Post, News)
- Uber Paid $1.8M to Get Its Statewide E-Hail Bill Through Albany — a Steal! (News)
- Five to 15 Years for Matthew von Ohlen’s Unrepentant Killer (DNA)
- Alon Levy Skeptical the MTA Will Do What’s Necessary to Reduce Subway Wait Times (CO)
- TWU: Off-Board Fare Collection Reduces Threat of Violence Against Bus Drivers (News)
- NJ Transit Trains Breaking Down More Frequently in 2017 (NJ.com)
- NTSB: Dahlia Driver Raymond Mong Ran Red Before Colliding With MTA Bus (Post)
- Victim of Tuesday’s Fatal Bronx Hit-and-Run Was Dennis Gandarilla (News, AMNY)
- Dan Donovan and Adriano Espaillat Want Federal Funds for Bollards (Eagle)
- Kids Could Someday Play Hopscotch on the Tavern on the Green Parking Lot (Rag)
