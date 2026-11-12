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Thursday’s Headlines: Let’s Talk BQE Edition

Now's your chance to speak out against the mayor's plan to keep the BQE in place for another half-century. Plus the news.
12:01 AM EST on November 12, 2026
Thursday’s Headlines: Let’s Talk BQE Edition
The Mamdani administration plans to build the BQE's bypass highway on top of the Brooklyn Bridge's approach. Credit: NYC Mayor's Office/NYC DOT/Streetsblog Photoshop Desk

The Mamdani administration is already collecting input on its plan to build a highway bypass over the entrance to the Brooklyn Bridge in order to rebuild the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway’s central segment to last until 2080.

On Thursday, DOT will hold a virtual public hearing for its environmental review of the project, which the city claims will break ground in 2029. Our friends at Open Plans, which shares a parent organization with Streetsblog, encourage folks to register to speak out against the plan, or send written comments to BQECentral@dot.nyc.gov.

In other news:

  • The delivery app Fantuan forces its workers to pay for customer orders upfront in cash. (Documented)
  • DSNY supervisors have almost 2,400 speeding tickets since 2023. (Gothamist)
  • Ex-Jets coach Rex Ryan turned himself in on hit-and-run charges from hitting two pedestrians in Nashville. (ESPN)
  • An e-bike rider died after a head-on collision with another e-bike rider in a Bronx two-way protected bike lane. (Daily News)
  • Assembly Member Nikki Lucas still claims to be the chair of the Brooklyn Democratic Party, even after another judge ruled otherwise. (Hell Gate)
  • Meet Albany’s new climate “champions.” (NYS Focus)
  • And finally, architect Michael Wyetzner walked the “Broadway Vision” with Architectural Digest:
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David Meyer
David was Streetsblog's do-it-all New York City beat reporter from 2015 to 2019. He returned as an editor in 2023 after a three-year stint at the New York Post and is now Managing Editor.

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