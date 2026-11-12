Thursday’s Headlines: Let’s Talk BQE Edition

The Mamdani administration is already collecting input on its plan to build a highway bypass over the entrance to the Brooklyn Bridge in order to rebuild the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway’s central segment to last until 2080.

On Thursday, DOT will hold a virtual public hearing for its environmental review of the project, which the city claims will break ground in 2029. Our friends at Open Plans, which shares a parent organization with Streetsblog, encourage folks to register to speak out against the plan, or send written comments to BQECentral@dot.nyc.gov.

In other news: