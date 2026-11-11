Wednesday’s Headlines: The Phantom Menin Edition

We’re all still waiting for the Council to vote on the so-called “Delivery Protection Act,” which could dramatically alter Amazon’s business model here in the city. Streetsblog’s Sophia Lebowitz has covered the bill nine ways to Sunday, but the long and short of it is that proposal has the support of a majority of the Council and will pass once Council Speaker Julie Menin works out all the details.

Not much happened yesterday except dueling social media posts by Mayor Mandani (on the pro side) and Council Member Vickie Paladino, who never met a street safety improvement she could love.

First, the mayor put out another of his glitzy videos, pointing out that the bill, Intro 518, would simply require Amazon to actually hire the workers wearing their branded vests, delivering their branded packages and driving around in their branded vehicles.

“Companies like Amazon have built business models around denying workers their fundamental rights,” the mayor says in the video.

Companies like Amazon build business models around denying workers their rights and make our streets less safe.



It's time for that to change.



Let's pass the Delivery Protection Act. pic.twitter.com/XMUdxJIXvG — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) November 9, 2026

The mayor’s video prompted the Queens Republican to call supporters of the bill “lunatics” and claim that same-day deliveries is some kind of birthright for New York consumers, no matter how exploitive the business model that makes such deliveries possible.

“People need to see socialists actively breaking the things that work,” Paladino said of Amazon’s delivery model — which simply does not “work” for street safety, air quality, or congestion.

But to listen to the Council member, if her constituents can’t get their hemorrhoid cream delivered in six hours, the world is coming to an end.

Let these lunatics pass their ridiculous anti-Amazon bill.



Then when New Yorkers can only get two-day shipping on most Amazon deliveries and same-day disappears entirely, there is nobody to blame but Zohran and his voters.



Things need to get meaningfully worse for these people.… https://t.co/8cq8VJW4lZ — Hon. Vickie Paladino (@VickieforNYC) November 10, 2026

Meanwhile, the National Urban League took a more measured tone in an amNY op-ed.

What will happen next? It’s all up to the Speaker, who is, as Streetsblog has reported many times, is still deliberating — a phantom Menin, if you will.

Of course, the Speaker’s office says there’s no “phantom” — she’s working in plain sight to get the bill passed:

“It’s time for Amazon to adhere to a licensing framework that ensures fair pay, strong worker protections, and more responsible delivery practices that don’t leave vehicles idling on our streets for hours,” she said in a statement. “I am determined to pass a bill that both protects these workers and keeps these jobs in our city. We can and must do both.”

In other news: