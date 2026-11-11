Wednesday’s Headlines: The Phantom Menin Edition

There's a lot going on in this imagined movie poster for the latest sequel of "The Phantom Menin," but, yes, that's Council Member Vickie Paladino as Darth Sidious and Jeff Bezos as the pre-ghost of Darth Vader. The Streetsblog Photoshop Desk
We’re all still waiting for the Council to vote on the so-called “Delivery Protection Act,” which could dramatically alter Amazon’s business model here in the city. Streetsblog’s Sophia Lebowitz has covered the bill nine ways to Sunday, but the long and short of it is that proposal has the support of a majority of the Council and will pass once Council Speaker Julie Menin works out all the details.
Not much happened yesterday except dueling social media posts by Mayor Mandani (on the pro side) and Council Member Vickie Paladino, who never met a street safety improvement she could love.
First, the mayor put out another of his glitzy videos, pointing out that the bill, Intro 518, would simply require Amazon to actually hire the workers wearing their branded vests, delivering their branded packages and driving around in their branded vehicles.
“Companies like Amazon have built business models around denying workers their fundamental rights,” the mayor says in the video.
The mayor’s video prompted the Queens Republican to call supporters of the bill “lunatics” and claim that same-day deliveries is some kind of birthright for New York consumers, no matter how exploitive the business model that makes such deliveries possible.
“People need to see socialists actively breaking the things that work,” Paladino said of Amazon’s delivery model — which simply does not “work” for street safety, air quality, or congestion.
But to listen to the Council member, if her constituents can’t get their hemorrhoid cream delivered in six hours, the world is coming to an end.
Meanwhile, the National Urban League took a more measured tone in an amNY op-ed.
What will happen next? It’s all up to the Speaker, who is, as Streetsblog has reportedmanytimes, is still deliberating — a phantom Menin, if you will.
Of course, the Speaker’s office says there’s no “phantom” — she’s working in plain sight to get the bill passed:
“It’s time for Amazon to adhere to a licensing framework that ensures fair pay, strong worker protections, and more responsible delivery practices that don’t leave vehicles idling on our streets for hours,” she said in a statement. “I am determined to pass a bill that both protects these workers and keeps these jobs in our city. We can and must do both.”
In other news:
We haven’t written much on Streetsblog NYC about Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s revanchist crusade against bike lanes in Toronto, but Momentum Magazine brings you up to speed with a pitch-perfect petition by pro-bike forces to require the removal of car lanes on the streets in question.
NY1 is already trashing a still-unfinished street safety improvement in Queens — and the reporter in question boasts of her suburban-eye view of things.
Xenophobia alert: Council Member Joann Ariola (R-Queens) would rather have no parking rather than metered parking on Shore Front Drive in the Rockaways. (The Wave)
A hit-and-run driver injured a scooter rider in Williamsburg. (Williamsburg 365)
Do you live or work in Tribeca? Fill in the local survey (hint: and demand more public space and fewer cars).
Tabloid legend Gersh Kuntzman has been with New York newspapers since 1989, including stints at the New York Daily News, the Post, the Brooklyn Paper and even a cup of coffee with the Times. He's also the writer and producer of "Murder at the Food Coop," which was a hit at the NYC Fringe Festival in 2016, and “SUV: The Musical” in 2007. He also writes the Cycle of Rage column, which is archived here.