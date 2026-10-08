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Freight

Thursday’s Headlines: A Blue Highway for Produce Edition

Wednesday marked another important day in the quest to open up New York's waterways to more freight delivery. Plus the news.
12:01 AM EDT on October 8, 2026
Thursday’s Headlines: A Blue Highway for Produce Edition
That's not just any quad e-bike — that's a quad e-bike with a refrigerator. Photo via Empire Clean Cities

Can New York’s ample waterways take pressure off its street grid? A new tech that allows bikes to transport perishable goods could provide an answer.

On Wednesday, the non-profit Sharing Excess tested out transporting food from the Hunts Point Food Distribution Center in the Bronx to a food pantry in Manhattan via ferry and cargo bikes with battery-powered refrigeration. The goods traveled via ferry to E. 34th Street, where workers off-loaded them onto to Fulpra Quatro pedal-assisted quad e-bikes.

Of course, a demonstration is just a demonstration, and the new tech would need to be significantly scaled up to make a dent in the thousands of trucks that deliver perishable goods to restaurants and other food providers across the city.

Streetsblog Editor-in-Chief Gersh Kuntzman recently test-rode on of the refrigerated bikes. Give it a watch:

In other news:

  • MTA officials say their new fare gates are reducing fare evasion, and plan to expand the design to more stations. (NY Times, Gothamist, amNY)
  • The New Yorker gave the Central Park horse carriage debate the long-read treatment.
  • Cops charged the driver who killed Geoffrey Radbill on Riverside Drive last December, or as the Daily News called him, the “man behind the wheel of a car that struck and killed a prominent Manhattan philanthropist.”
  • Police identified the cyclist killed in a collision with an unleashed dog as 71-year-old Douglas Adams, whom The Post described as an “Upper West Side biking enthusiast.”
  • The Post also followed our coverage of the NYPD officer who struck a cyclist on Atlantic Avenue on Monday.
  • Mamdani hasn’t been the police reform mayor some advocates hoped he’d be. (Politico)
  • Cops arrested a Long Island man who allegedly struck and killed a homeless man then fled the scene. (NY Post)
  • Advocates want to extend New Jersey’s Hudson-Bergen Light Rail. (PIX11)
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Photo of David Meyer
David Meyer
David was Streetsblog's do-it-all New York City beat reporter from 2015 to 2019. He returned as an editor in 2023 after a three-year stint at the New York Post and is now Managing Editor.

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