Thursday’s Headlines: A Blue Highway for Produce Edition

Can New York’s ample waterways take pressure off its street grid? A new tech that allows bikes to transport perishable goods could provide an answer.

On Wednesday, the non-profit Sharing Excess tested out transporting food from the Hunts Point Food Distribution Center in the Bronx to a food pantry in Manhattan via ferry and cargo bikes with battery-powered refrigeration. The goods traveled via ferry to E. 34th Street, where workers off-loaded them onto to Fulpra Quatro pedal-assisted quad e-bikes.

Of course, a demonstration is just a demonstration, and the new tech would need to be significantly scaled up to make a dent in the thousands of trucks that deliver perishable goods to restaurants and other food providers across the city.

Streetsblog Editor-in-Chief Gersh Kuntzman recently test-rode on of the refrigerated bikes. Give it a watch:

On Wednesday morning, the city's first refrigerated cargo quad will spirit hundreds of pounds of produce from E. 34th St. to a soup kitchen near NYU. I rode it for another edition of Old Man Vertical! @EMPIRECLEAN pic.twitter.com/MJd6GQ3DHI — Gersh Kuntzman (@GershKuntzman) October 6, 2026

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