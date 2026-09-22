Tuesday’s Headlines: The President Was At Gracie Mansion Edition

Love the president or hate the president, it’s still a startling thing to see the Leader of the Free World and The Most Important Public Official In The Country standing together on the lawn at Gracie Mansion. (Not since Reagan …)

So we sent our social media legend Henry Beebe-Center to document the event and ask a question. (Too bad he wasn’t called on because he was going to ask President Trump about supporting an expansion in bike boulevards, so all we got are Beebe-Center’s photos and lots and lots of memories.)

The press went wild for Mayor Mamdani. And President Trump was there, too. Photo: Henry Beebe-Center

So what did the mayor and the president discuss? The top line, according to outlets such as the Daily News, the Post, Gothamist, The City Reporter and amNY, was the leaders’ joint interest in developing housing atop the Sunnyside rail yard in Queens — long a dream of leaders in Yorkville, Jamaica, Albany, Capitol Hill and probably even Brussels. (Meanwhile, the Times ran a think piece … without a picture of the happy couple for some inexplicable reason.)

In other news:

Speaking of Beebe-Center, he crafted this great soon-to-be-viral video about Mayor Mamdani’s idea for reducing the deleterious effect of large cars and trucks: