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President Trump's Second Term

Tuesday’s Headlines: The President Was At Gracie Mansion Edition

President Trump at Gracie Mansion (he's not moving in ... yet). Plus other news.
12:01 AM EDT on September 22, 2026
Tuesday’s Headlines: The President Was At Gracie Mansion Edition
The president and the mayor. Photo: Henry Beebe-Center

Love the president or hate the president, it’s still a startling thing to see the Leader of the Free World and The Most Important Public Official In The Country standing together on the lawn at Gracie Mansion. (Not since Reagan …)

So we sent our social media legend Henry Beebe-Center to document the event and ask a question. (Too bad he wasn’t called on because he was going to ask President Trump about supporting an expansion in bike boulevards, so all we got are Beebe-Center’s photos and lots and lots of memories.)

The press went wild for Mayor Mamdani. And President Trump was there, too. Photo: Henry Beebe-Center

So what did the mayor and the president discuss? The top line, according to outlets such as the Daily News, the Post, Gothamist, The City Reporter and amNY, was the leaders’ joint interest in developing housing atop the Sunnyside rail yard in Queens — long a dream of leaders in Yorkville, Jamaica, Albany, Capitol Hill and probably even Brussels. (Meanwhile, the Times ran a think piece … without a picture of the happy couple for some inexplicable reason.)

In other news:

  • Speaking of Beebe-Center, he crafted this great soon-to-be-viral video about Mayor Mamdani’s idea for reducing the deleterious effect of large cars and trucks:
  • The Post followed up with more on the death of Daria Serkov under the wheels of a truck on Friday night in the Village. Of course, through all the hearts and flowers, the Tabloid of Record missed the story, which our own Sophia Lebowitz posted yesterday in these pages.
  • The amNY editorial board got another day of Mamdani-bashing, rightly pointing out that the mayor hasn’t done that much on buses yet.
  • You decide: Are hipsters moving to Brooklyn the same as Hitler’s Holocaust? I’m thinking no, but with the NY Post, who knows?
  • A driver killed a pedestrian in a hit-and-run in The Bronx. (amNY)
  • Here’s some more coverage of the “token” booths that won’t die. (amNY)
  • We like to have fun mocking the car-loving New York Times, but the paper’s otherwise unrelated story about New York’s manic summer had one line that really stood out to us (and Charles Komanoff): “Then in August, nine pedestrians or cyclists were killed by hit-and-run drivers, proving once again that, for all the hand-wringing about those lawless e-bikers, it’s the automobiles that pose the greatest danger.” True words from the Paper of Record.
  • I feel like I was 20, 30, 40 and 50 years old when I heard that the MTA planned on making subway announcements more clear. Well, here we go again. (Gothamist)
  • Miser offered an on-the-ground look at the “traffic” in Midtown. (Reddit)
  • And, finally, enjoy this Instagram video of people delighting in car-free space in Queens:
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Photo of Gersh Kuntzman
Gersh Kuntzman
Tabloid legend Gersh Kuntzman has been with New York newspapers since 1989, including stints at the New York Daily News, the Post, the Brooklyn Paper and even a cup of coffee with the Times. He's also the writer and producer of "Murder at the Food Coop," which was a hit at the NYC Fringe Festival in 2016, and “SUV: The Musical” in 2007. He also writes the Cycle of Rage column, which is archived here.

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President Trump's Second Term | Today's Headlines

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