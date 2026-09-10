Thursday’s Headlines: A Streets New Year Edition

We’re sweetening ourselves up over here at Streetsblog in advance of Rosh Hashanah this weekend — and what better way to sweeten the new year than with a car-free street.

On Friday, the first night of the holiday, the city plans to close down several streets in Borough Park to vehicle traffic to handle what BoroPark24, which reported the news, described as an annual parade of “particularly heavy pedestrian traffic.”

The one-night-only open street will mark the first time, at least in recent memory, that the city temporarily pedestrianized streets in the area for the Jewish High Holy Days, after officials implemented a similar closure in Williamsburg last year, BoroPark24 said.

Given that Brooklyn Orthodox Jewish neighborhoods are already car-lite every week for the Sabbath, when religious Jews abstain from driving, it might be time to make “shul streets” more of a thing. It may also help NYPD better protect those spaces from vehicle attacks.

Just an idea.

In other news:

Gov. Hochul and the MTA released new IBX renderings. (amNY)

A car passenger died in Midtown after her driver struck scaffolding, jumped the curb and hit a mailbox and bus stop pole. (ABC7)

The 77-year-old who died in a crash on Schermerhorn Street, initially identified as a cyclist, was on a stand-up scooter, cops said. (Brooklyn Eagle)

The Transit Museum is hosting an underground ’70s dance party. (TimeOut)

Still high off its insurance policy wins, Uber is out with another round of ads in support of Gov. Hochul’s re-election campaign. (Gothamist)

A trash pile in Sunset Park erupted in flames because of a discarded lithium-ion battery. (Gothamist)

Believe it or not, someone in the Trump administration told people to drive less. (Business Insider)

And finally, here’s video of a Department of Sanitation driver going the wrong way on a street where a driver killed a child earlier this year: