Wednesday’s Headlines: Melon Time Edition

The U.S. Open has arrived in Flushing Meadows Corona Park, with the main draw set to begin on Aug. 30. Mayor Mamdani on Tuesday said he’d secured one thousand $100 tickets to distribute to New Yorkers who can’t pay the significantly higher market price.

Now, we love tennis and we love the U.S. Open, but we also love parks — and the weeks-long sporting event is a major burden for its host park. It shuts down a huge chunk of the park, closes the Queens Museum and brings lots of cars onto what would otherwise be car-free paths. During last year’s tournament, an NYPD driver ran over and killed a man who was lying on one of those paths.

The Center for Urban Future last year called on the US Tennis Association to invest more in Flushing Meadows. None of USTA’s revenues go back to park upkeep, CUF’s report said — “even though park staff is often in charge of cleanup before and after” the tournament.

The City Reporter’s Katie Honan, who has hammered USTA’s annual park takeover for years, wondered on X if Mamdani had won any financial commitments from the Open beyond lower tickets. We’ve asked City Hall the same.

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