Thursday’s Headlines: Action Chantel Jackson Edition
Assembly Member Chantel Jackson said it took a public shaming to get the city to fix several ADA curb ramps in her district. Plus the news.
By David Meyer
12:01 AM EDT on August 20, 2026
David was Streetsblog's do-it-all New York City beat reporter from 2015 to 2019. He returned as an editor in 2023 after a three-year stint at the New York Post and is now Managing Editor.
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