Wednesday’s Headlines: More Helmet Discourse Edition
The War on Cars Podcast weighed into the helmet discourse that Mayor Mamdani ignited last month. Plus the news.
By David Meyer
12:01 AM EDT on September 9, 2026
David was Streetsblog's do-it-all New York City beat reporter from 2015 to 2019. He returned as an editor in 2023 after a three-year stint at the New York Post and is now Managing Editor.
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