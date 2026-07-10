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Friday’s Headlines: Pool Report Edition

Another update on the Red Hook Pool. Plus other news.
12:01 AM EDT on July 10, 2026
Friday’s Headlines: Pool Report Edition
The Red Hook Pool: Once a haven (left), now a hole.

It’s going to be another scorcher this weekend, so we thought we’d give you an update on the Parks Department’s ongoing failure to get the Red Hook Pool open in time for the summer for the second straight year.

The pool remains closed, but on Thursday night, the agency updated the public about the repairs: Apparently, the four motors that were ordered last week have arrived, and the agency is “in the process of replacing” the failed motors with the new motors.

The agency is still waiting for some “associated electrical equipment,” which it expects “soon.”

The agency is still expecting to open the pool to open by the end of July. Spray showers remain open at the pool, which is on Bay Street between Clinton and Henry streets, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and free lunches are still being served.

In other news:

  • The other day, we mentioned the crash in Bedford-Stuyvesant that injured several people. Well, more details have emerged and it turns out that both drivers in the crash were reckless — they’ve both been arrested, News 12 reports. Worse, video of the crash has emerged, and it’s a reminder of the terrible damage car drivers can do because of the speed and weight of their steel machines. Trigger warning:
  • Break the internet: Leo on a Citi Bike. (Reddit)
  • What was that about big companies leaving New York after congestion pricing? It was another NY Post lie. (The City Reporter)
  • Speaking of the Post, now Rupert is suggesting that faster buses will be bad for pedestrians.
  • Take a long — like really long — walk and get to know your city. (Gothamist)
  • The Central Park Conservancy wants horses out of the park. (Gothamist)
  • A New Jersey cop killed his partners by leaving them in a hot car. (NY Post)
  • We always were YIMBY about the Queens-Brooklyn waterfront. So is Curbed.
  • And, finally, we enjoyed the Council’s outdoor dining video, with guest spots by Speaker Julie Menin and Council Members Justin Sanchez, Lincoln Restler and Elsie Encarnacion. There are some good ideas for outdoor dining there … and some decent acting.
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Photo of Gersh Kuntzman
Gersh Kuntzman
Tabloid legend Gersh Kuntzman has been with New York newspapers since 1989, including stints at the New York Daily News, the Post, the Brooklyn Paper and even a cup of coffee with the Times. He's also the writer and producer of "Murder at the Food Coop," which was a hit at the NYC Fringe Festival in 2016, and “SUV: The Musical” in 2007. He also writes the Cycle of Rage column, which is archived here.

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