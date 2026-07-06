Will The City Keep Defunct Henry Hudson Parkway Off-Ramp Car-Free? Residents Hope So
It's been closed for a year without causing traffic Armageddon.
By Kevin Duggan
12:05 AM EDT on July 6, 2026
Kevin Duggan joined Streetsblog in October, 2022, after covering transportation for amNY. Duggan has been reporting on New York since 2018, starting at Vince DiMiceli’s Brooklyn Paper, where he covered southern Brooklyn neighborhoods and, later, Brownstone Brooklyn. He is on Bluesky at @kevinduggan.bsky.social and his email address is kevin@streetsblog.org.
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