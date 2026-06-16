Tuesday’s Headlines: Bridge to the Future Edition

A bunch of Streetsbloggers and Streetsblog-adjacent fans of car-free streets flocked to the newly reopened Carroll Street Bridge in the Gowanus section of Brooklyn last night to bask in the city’s decision to keep cars off the restored span.

Hundreds showed up to stroll and dance and appreciate the Department of Transportation’s work in restoring the 135-plus-year-old wooden drawbridge, which has seen its share of very disgusting things rolling underneath it since the late 1800s.

But one disgusting thing that won’t be rolling over it is cars. As you can see from the new paint job, eastbound Carroll Street becomes a dead end just before the bridge:

The fresh kermit tells the story: No cars allowed. Photo: Kevin Duggan

Drivers will scream, but the bridge was out for repair for almost five years — and car owners found other routes; the DOT told Streetsblog there was no new congestion and a member of the community board told us last week that no one complained (and if you know anything about community boards in Brooklyn, someone certainly would have).

If you’ve never seen the old bridge, now is a great time to check it out. Click here for a map. And here’s a slow-mo view of how the retractable bridge works:

Probably only interesting to a small subset of New Yorkers, but the Carroll Street Bridge in Gowanus reopened this morning after 5 years! pic.twitter.com/nARZtRT8iF — Charlie Clark (@clarkcharlie03) June 15, 2026

In other news: