The Dream: NYPD Says It Will Tow Away Every Car South of Canal at 7 PM Tonight For Knicks Parade
According to the NYPD, starting at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, towing crews will remove any car that is parked south of Canal Street.
By Streetsblog
1:19 PM EDT on June 17, 2026
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