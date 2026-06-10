The StreetsPAC Bump: Group Issues NYC Endorsements For Statehouse Races

Incumbents tend to dominate elections for seats in the Council and the state legislature, which tends to drive down voter participation, which leads to cynicism, which tends to drive down voter participation and on and on and on.

But this year, both chambers in the state legislature have lots of open seats with brisk competition. So now, more than ever, Streetsblog readers will want to be aware of the endorsements put forward by StreetsPAC, the livable streets movement’s lone dedicated political action committee.

Just in time for the June 23 primary — for which early voting begins on June 13 — we’re presenting a pared-down list of candidates that StreetsPAC says will champion safety for pedestrians and cyclists as well as help bring down the domination of the automobile in a city with the best transit in the Western world. (Incumbents are listed at the bottom of each section; for the full StreetsPAC list, click here):

State Senate

Queens

Steven Raga (District 12, Astoria, Long Island City and Sunnyside): StreetsPAC praised Assembly Member Steven Raga’s sponsorship of a pilot program to automate the enforcement of parking violations (he wrote about it for Streetsblog Empire State readers in January). His opponent, Aber Kawas, is also aligned with StreetsPAC, but the group thinks Raga’s statehouse experience gives him the upper hand.

Jessica González-Rojas (District 13, Jackson Heights, Corona, Elmhurst and East Elmhurst): Assembly Member Jessica González-Rojas, whose current district covers a lot of the same ground as the district where she is seeking to dethrone Sen. Jessica Ramos, has introduced numerous bills backing safer streets initiatives, StreetsPAC said. The group specifically cited her introduction of a bill that facilitates bicycle and pedestrian access to Metropolitan Transit Authority bridges and stations and her fierce support for Sammy’s Law in its endorsement. The PAC did not offer any conciliatory words for Ramos, whose star has dimmed since her endorsement of Andrew Cuomo for mayor.

Manhattan

Grace Lee, (District 27, Lower Manhattan): Assembly Member Grace Lee already implemented an essential element of the Livable Streets movement during her time as an Assembly member: supporting congestion pricing. She told the group that she also wants to improve safety on Canal Street and wants to see the state Department of Motor Vehicles improve driver-education and retest drivers, potentially periodically. StreetsPAC is also aligned with rival Yuh-Line Niou, but ultimately favored Lee in this Democratic primary. Niou is also running on the Working Families Party line, so a November rematch may be in the offing.

Incumbent

StreetsPAC is also endorsing Sen. Jabari Brisport (District 25, Bedford-Stuyvesant, Clinton Hill, Fort Greene and Ocean Hill) to retain his seat.

State Assembly

Queens

Pesach Osina (District 23, Broad Channel, Howard Beach and parts of the Rockaways and Ozone Park): Pesach Osina, currently a staffer in Council Speaker Julie Menin’s office, clinched the StreetsPAC endorsement with his support for the QueensLink project despite the fact that the QueensWay greenspace has been pushed by Mayor Mamdani. Osina also wants faster buses, an expanded Fair Fares program and is advocating for a state-level study to explore options for transportation and street safety improvements.

Patrick Martinez (District 30, Woodside, Elmhurst, and part of Maspeth, Astoria, Jackson Heights and Middle Village): Patrick Martinez has never owned a car and mainly uses his bike to get around, making him a shoe-in for a StreetsPAC endorsement. The Queens Community Board 2 member also supports transit initiatives like the Interborough Express and QueensLink, which would both bring subway access to a district otherwise lacking on subway station access.

Brian Romero (District 34, Astoria, Corona, East Elmhurst, Elmhurst, Jackson Heights and Woodside): Brian Romero, a former chief of staff for both state Sens. Kristen Gonzalez and Jessica González-Rojas, has experience negotiating legislation with the MTA. StreetsPAC praised his plans to continue pushing the authority to improve access for cyclers and pedestrians through advocating for more bike-parking facilities — especially at future Interborough Express stations — and for fast and free buses.

Diana Moreno (District 36, Astoria and Long Island City): Assembly Member Diana Moreno won the special election to succeed former Assembly Member, now mayor, Zohran Mamdani, earlier this year, deserves re-election, the group said, because of her continuous and vocal support for the 31st Street bike lane in Astoria, as well as for her opposition to e-bike licensing. She told StreetsPAC that she is open to reforms to the state DMV, including periodic testing for drivers.

Samantha Kattan (District 37, Long Island City, Sunnyside, Woodside, Maspeth and Ridgewood): One of Samantha Kattan’s stated goals is to make the city less car-dependent, something she worked on when she got a master’s degree in urban planning. She wants to invest in cycling infrastructure, bus service and right-of-way, lower speed limits and legislation that would alter dangerous driver behavior. Fellow candidate Pia Rahman is also a proponent of safe streets legislation and investment, but StreetsPAC ultimately endorsed Kattan for the seat.

David Orkin (District 38, Glendale, Ozone Park, Richmond Hill, Ridgewood and Woodhaven): David Orkin already has his sights on changing the three major roadways in his district to provide more pedestrian space and better traffic controls. An advocate for improving cycling infrastructure, he resists efforts to require licensure and registration of Class 1 and 2 e-bikes, putting him in direct opposition with incumbent Assembly Member Jenifer Rajkumar, who has called for crackdowns on legal electric bikes.

Brooklyn

Christian Celeste Tate (District 54, Bushwick, Cypress Hills and parts of East New York): As chair of Brooklyn Community Board 4’s Transportation Committee, Christian Celeste Tate has a proven history of garnering community support for safer streets initiatives, including resisting efforts to require universal e-bike licensing and registration and passing a resolution opposing the NYPD’s issuing of criminal summons for cycling infractions, the group said.

Eon Tyrell Huntley (District 56, Bedford-Stuyvesant and Crown Heights): Eon Tyrell Huntley is a subway commuter and a Citi Bike member, and follows the StreetsPAC playbook — he wants better biking infrastructure, universal daylighting, fast and free buses and wants to expand the bike share program. He thinks that, at the state level, the DMV should retest drivers after a certain number of violations for dangerous driving and entertain other measures to address unsafe driving.

Jibreel Jalloh (District 59, Canarsie, Flatlands, Georgetown, Mill Basin, Marine Park, Bergen Beach and Gerritsen Beach): StreetsPAC has identified this district as a “subway desert” because its residents have commutes that are 50 percent longer than the city average, so it’s fitting that Jibreel Jalloh spoke excitedly about the Interborough Express, building better bike infrastructure and boosting ferry service. In addition, he wants to a seat on the Assembly’s Transportation Committee.

Manhattan

Illapa Sairitupac (District 65, Financial District, Chinatown and the Lower East Side): StreetsPAC said Illapa Sairitupac’s full embrace of congestion pricing won him the endorsement for this race. The PAC also cited his comprehensive take on e-bike regulation: Sairitupac is opposed to regulating Class 1 and 2 e-bikes, wants to phase out Class 3 models, regulate delivery apps and adopt speed limit reductions under Sammy’s Law.

Ryder Kessler (District 66, Greenwich Village, Tribeca, SoHo, NoHo and parts of Battery Park City and the Meatpacking District): Ryder Kessler wants to repurpose the city’s three million curbside parking spaces by widening sidewalks, installing universal daylighting, and building dedicated busways and more bike lanes, he told the groups. He also wants fast and free buses with increased MTA funding. StreetsPAC also aligned with fellow candidates Jeannine Kiely and David Siffert, but thought Kessler would be the best pick.

Eli Northrup (District 69, Manhattan Valley, Morningside Heights, and parts of the Upper West Side and West Harlem): Eli Northrup wants to be the voice for fast and free buses in the Assembly, and as a regular pedal-assist Citi Bike rider, he will oppose efforts to require licensure and registration of Class 1 and 2 e-bikes in Albany, he told the group. He also told StreetsPAC that he’s worried about disparities in traffic enforcement.

Incumbents

StreetsPAC is also endorsing the following Assembly incumbents:

Catalina Cruz (District 39, Corona, Elmhurst and Jackson Heights, parts of Middle Village, Rego Park and Maspeth).

Brian Cunningham (District 43, Crown Heights, Prospect Lefferts Gardens and Flatbush).

Emily Gallagher (District 50, Greenpoint and Williamsburg).

Jo Anne Simon (District 52, Parts of Brooklyn Heights, Downtown Brooklyn, Cobble Hill, Carroll Gardens, Gowanus, Park Slope, Prospect Heights, Boerum Hill and DUMBO).

Early voting for the Democratic primary will begin on June 13, with Election Day on June 23. For information about early voting, click here. To find your Election Day polling place, click here.