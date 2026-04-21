Tuesday’s Headlines: Cops Are Doing It Wrong Edition

Big news out of Hell Gate yesterday: A state judge has ruled that every red-light ticket written to a cyclist under the state’s vehicle and traffic law since 2019 is bogus.

See, in 2019, as Streetsblog readers well remember, the city legalized the practice of biking through a red light on a pedestrian “walk” signal — the so-called Leading Pedestrian Interval.

For the longest time, however, NYPD cops have been wrongly writing tickets for cyclists who go through the “red” on the walk signal. We’ve covered that, too. Last year, we even covered a case of woman who had wrongly gotten a red-light ticket event though she had legally crossed on the “walk” signal. That case featured the long-sought absolute admission by city lawyers: yes, it is legal under city law for cyclists to pass through red lights on a “walk” signal.

But police training being what it is, cops still wrongly write red-light tickets under the state vehicle and traffic law — which, as the Hell Gate story shows, isn’t right. Cops can write red light tickets under the city law, but they have to make it clear that the cyclist did not have the “walk” signal, a defect of most tickets.

Lawyer Gideon Oliver gets the credit in the latest case. So if you have received a red light ticket under the state VTL, fight it — you’ll win.

In other news from a slow day: