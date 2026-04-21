Tuesday’s Headlines: Cops Are Doing It Wrong Edition
If you're a cyclist who has received a red light ticket, this is a must-read story. Plus other news.
12:01 AM EDT on April 21, 2026
Tabloid legend Gersh Kuntzman has been with New York newspapers since 1989, including stints at the New York Daily News, the Post, the Brooklyn Paper and even a cup of coffee with the Times. He's also the writer and producer of "Murder at the Food Coop," which was a hit at the NYC Fringe Festival in 2016, and “SUV: The Musical” in 2007. He also writes the Cycle of Rage column, which is archived here.
Read More:
Streetsblog has migrated to a new comment system. New commenters can register directly in the comments section of any article. Returning commenters: your previous comments and display name have been preserved, but you'll need to reclaim your account by clicking "Forgot your password?" on the sign-in form, entering your email, and following the verification link to set a new password — this is required because passwords could not be carried over during the migration. For questions, contact tips@streetsblog.org.
More from Streetsblog New York City
‘Rate Evaders’: Auto Insurance Address Fraud Soars Under Hochul’s Watch
The cost of New York drivers who fraudulently register their cars to false addresses has soared to more than $50 million per year.
April 21, 2026
MTA Workers Park All Over Sidewalks Outside Astoria Facility
MTA workers are illegally parking on sidewalks outside a transit complex in Astoria, using their vests to avoid tickets.
April 21, 2026
Non-Profits, City Officials Put Pressure On Lawmakers To OK Gov. Hochul’s ‘Stop Super Speeders’ Effort
The push is on to create a program to rein in the most reckless drivers in the state. Will Carl Heastie pass "Stop Super Speeders" in the budget?
April 20, 2026
‘A Solution, But To What Problem?’ Experts Say AVs Are The Elephant In The Room, But There’s Still Time To Figure Out Their Role
Want to know more about autonomous vehicles? Read this vital excerpt from last week's "The Future of Transportation" seminar.
April 20, 2026
Opinion: Don’t Design Grand Army Plaza For 2007 — Build It For The Future
We should demand a redesign that represents a vision of the city that New York can become decades into the future.
April 20, 2026