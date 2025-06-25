Wednesday’s Headlines: They Said ‘Cuo-No’ Edition

It's Zohver — voters said, "Cuomo? Oh no!"

Today's papers will be dominated by news that Assembly Member Zohran Mamdani shocked the world with a Democratic Primary tally of roughly 43.5 percent of the votes versus Andrew Cuomo's 36 percent. Brad Lander, who cross-endorsed Mamdani had about 11 percent. (Click around on the Times's "most detailed map" or The City's "How Your Neighborhood Voted in the NYC Mayoral Election" map.)

Those first night numbers suggest that Mamdani will officially become the Democratic nominee for mayor next week when the Board of Elections pushes the ranked choice voting buttons and reallocates the votes of the also-ran candidates to Mamdani and Cuomo.

In a sparsely attended concession speech, Cuomo not only admitted that he'd lost the primary, but he raised questions about whether he'll continue his campaign on his independent ballot line in November. Rather than say, "This is not the last night of my primary campaign, but the first day of my mayoral campaign," he said he'd "look at the numbers" before deciding what to do next. (The Post played up his speech as not just a concession, but a departure, but we'll see.)

We'll have more coverage later (including of how Public Advocate Jumaane Williams trounced Assembly Member Jenifer Rajkumar, as the Times and Gothamist reported), but if you're obsessed with vote-counting, head elsewhere.

In other news from a slow day (for everyone else):

Election Day had gotten off to an interesting start: Daily News reporter Chris Sommerfeldt posted on Bluesky that it looked like Cuomo would drive the three blocks to his polling place. But after Sommerfeldt posted the skeet, Cuomo ended up walking (though he did get picked up by an SUV, which spirited him away).

It's also worth remembering that not a single member of Streetsblog's celebrity panel even ranked Cuomo, let alone put him at the top of their ballot.

The hottest day of the year was also a cascading nightmare of power failures for the subway system (and, yes, I can say that from personal experience). Thank goodness for Citi Bike. ( NYDN

State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli punctured the MTA's boasts about its service increase post-Grand Central Madison. ( NY Post

The Daily News editorial board counsels caution on driverless cabs.

—with David Meyer