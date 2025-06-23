Monday’s Headlines: Summer’s Here Edition

Summer's here and we're almost there.

Spike Lee said it himself at Saturday's confab with Al Sharpton and the anti-Cuomo candidates for mayor: We'll have "Do the Right Thing" weather this week — just when we're having a huge municipal election on Tuesday.

But this is Streetsblog, and despite being one of the few issues entirely under the mayor's control, streets haven't come up much in the mayor's race.

Yes, most candidates made commitments more or less in line with the desires and dreams of advocates, but we know from Eric Adams that campaign promises don't necessarily become mayoral policy. Frontrunner Andrew Cuomo declined to fill out Streetsblog's candidate questionnaire, declined to attend the candidate forum co-hosted by transportation advocacy groups and declined to participate the pro-bike, pro-transit group StreetsPAC's endorsement process. His campaign promised us a transportation plan, but still hasn't released one.

“It’s even the little things — it’s these crazy e-bikes all over the place. which is like a metaphor for a city out of control,” Cuomo says, earning mumbles of approval. “They come from the left, they come from the right, they come from behind. They're dropping from heaven.” pic.twitter.com/q3c51na9at — Jeff Coltin (@JCColtin) June 22, 2025

It's too bad, because we'd love to know whether Cuomo agrees with Mayor Adams's likely illegal push to remove the Bedford Avenue protected bike lane. We'd love to know whether he supports the ambitious goals of the Council-mandated Streets Master Plan. We'd love to know whether he wants to license all e-bikes or just delivery e-bikes.

GOTV in NYC mayoral race — happening now:



Andrew Cuomo campaign stop at the annual Shomrim bike registration event on 18th Ave in Borough Park. pic.twitter.com/57BrIW5QfU — Jacob N. Kornbluh (@jacobkornbluh) June 22, 2025

And we'd love to know why he drives so recklessly (on that, the Post shared our concern and followed our coverage, though without mentioning us, of course).

Neither Cuomo nor his leading opponent, Zohran Mamdani, answered the "Dave Colon Challenge" to bike the city's streets with us (though Mamdani did fill out our questionnaire). Instead you'll have to settle for Dave write-ups of rides with Brad Lander, Whitney Tilson and Zellnor Myrie. Streetsblog doesn't support or oppose specific candidates, but plenty of members of the livable streets movement have given us their five-slot mayoral rankings here (and not a single one of them ranked Cuomo anywhere).

Early voting is over, so if you're a registered Democrat in New York City who hasn't voted, it's tomorrow or bust. Then we're onto November.

In other news: