Thursday’s Headlines: We Won Again

We're off for the Juneteenth national holiday, but we swear, it's well-deserved, given how much news we covered this week. So, naturally, we're banging out the headlines for that reason, right?

Well, not entirely: We also wanted you to get the exclusive party pics from last night's Silurians Press Club award dinner, where Streetsblog up-and-comer Sophia Lebowitz walked off with a prize for her (and, to a smaller extent, my) investigation into the scam of fake chaplain credentials — a story that at least one Times editor at the award show last night admitted he had read and, actually, admired.

We'll take it!

Here's Sophia schmoozing with the Silurians members near the open bar:

And here I am, doing whatever the hell I do:

Bottom line, Lebowitz's award capped a great 2024 for Streetsblog. Who could forget how we covered the on-again, off-again, on-again victory of congestion pricing? Who could forget that we launched an entirely new social media and engagement desk, run by Emily Lipstein, who won a Deadline Club award this year? Who could forget Lebowitz's coverage of Mayor Adams’s signature zoning initiative, the City of Yes, which has huge implications for transit and transportation? And who could forget all the work Dave Colon did in his comprehensive coverage of the MTA?

Bottom line: If there is a single outlet that covers transportation and transit better than Streetsblog, we’d like to know about it.

OK, enough about us. In other news from Wednesday (most of it from our team!):