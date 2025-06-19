Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines: We Won Again

We're off for Juneteenth ... and yet other pride. Plus more jews.

1:34 AM EDT on June 19, 2025

Honor guard: Sophia Lebowitz took home the prize.

We're off for the Juneteenth national holiday, but we swear, it's well-deserved, given how much news we covered this week. So, naturally, we're banging out the headlines for that reason, right?

Well, not entirely: We also wanted you to get the exclusive party pics from last night's Silurians Press Club award dinner, where Streetsblog up-and-comer Sophia Lebowitz walked off with a prize for her (and, to a smaller extent, my) investigation into the scam of fake chaplain credentials — a story that at least one Times editor at the award show last night admitted he had read and, actually, admired.

We'll take it!

Here's Sophia schmoozing with the Silurians members near the open bar:

And here I am, doing whatever the hell I do:

Bottom line, Lebowitz's award capped a great 2024 for Streetsblog. Who could forget how we covered the on-again, off-again, on-again victory of congestion pricing? Who could forget that we launched an entirely new social media and engagement desk, run by Emily Lipstein, who won a Deadline Club award this year? Who could forget Lebowitz's coverage of Mayor Adams’s signature zoning initiative, the City of Yes, which has huge implications for transit and transportation? And who could forget all the work Dave Colon did in his comprehensive coverage of the MTA?

Bottom line: If there is a single outlet that covers transportation and transit better than Streetsblog, we’d like to know about it.

OK, enough about us. In other news from Wednesday (most of it from our team!):

  • A judge blocked the city from tearing out the Bedford Avenue bike lane. (Streetsblog, Brooklyn Paper)
  • Delivery workers protested the new villain in town, Wonder. (Streetsblog)
  • Congestion pricing is totally working. (Streetsblog)
  • The MTA capital plan finally got rubber-stamped. (Streetsblog)
  • Here's a really good yarn about ICE, City Hall, Dr. Phil and a reality show about cops. No, really. (NY Times)
  • Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders was clocked going 101 miles per hour in a 60-mile-per-hour zone in Ohio early Tuesday. Why am I bringing this up? Because the Jets are going to make him pay for that transgression on Nov. 9 — boo yeah! (NBC Sports)
Gersh Kuntzman
@gershkuntzman@realgershkuntzman.bsky.social

Gersh Kuntzman is editor in chief of Streetsblog NYC and Streetsblog USA. He also writes the Cycle of Rage column, which is archived here.

