Monday’s Headlines: O Crashland, Where Art Thou? Edition

The city included the unbuilt block of the Ashland Place protected bike lane in a recent release — then took it down. Plus more news.

12:01 AM EDT on June 9, 2025

Photo: Kathy Park Price|

The bike lane dead-end on Ashland Place is still there.

Regular readers of Streetsblog are by now familiar with "Crashland," the block of Brooklyn's Ashland Place where a two-way protected bike lane gives way to sharrows because of interference from the real estate company Two Trees and bike lane opponents in the Adams administration.

Streetsblog Engagement Editor Emily Lipstein explain the chaotic, dangerous mess that is "Crashland" — and the intersection of Ashland Place and Lafayette Avenue — in a recent video, which you can watch below:

But it seems someone over at the city Department of Transportation hasn't forgotten Mayor Adams's move to kill the last block of protected bike lane. Officials included the green-painted lane in a rendering of the proposed Flatbush Avenue bus lane project shared with Gothamist on Wednesday.

Unfortunately, the Ashland Place protected bike lane was removed from the email by the time DOT and City Hall officially announced the project on Friday, as our own Kevin Duggan noted on Bluesky:

In its official press release this morning, DOT removed the two-way bike lane on Ashland Place from its Flatbush redesign rendering that eagle-eyed folks had spotted in a Wednesday version of the graphic.

Kevin Duggan (@kevinduggan.bsky.social) 2025-06-06T14:28:06.596Z

Click here for Dave Colon's latest on the proposed Flatbush Avenue bus lane, which DOT presented to Brooklyn Community Board 2 on Thursday.

In other news:

  • Mayor Adams pulled a Sean Duffy and released a short video of people cheering on his 15 mph e-bike speed limit:
  • Streetsblog Editor Gersh Kuntzman discussed the mayor's race on TV. (NY1)
  • An Upper West Side building will finally lose scaffolding first installed in 2006. (West Side Rag)
  • Click here to support the cyclist injured by kite wire earlier this month on the Marine Parkway Bridge.
  • Related: NYPD concluded no criminality was involved in the horrific incident. (Gothamist)
  • The Post claims there's a "big difference" between 34th Street and 14th Street in its latest anti-transit hit piece.
  • Roosevelt Islanders are begging for a way to circumvent mobs of tourists on the tram. (NY Post)
  • State lawmakers want NYPD radio communications made public again. (NY Post)
  • The family of a man killed by a drunk driver is suing the bars that served the killer alcohol. (NY Post)
  • Cops firing shots at people driving... what could go wrong? (Daily News)
  • And finally, Gersh was unimpressed by a fellow Mets fan:

