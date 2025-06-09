Monday’s Headlines: O Crashland, Where Art Thou? Edition

Regular readers of Streetsblog are by now familiar with "Crashland," the block of Brooklyn's Ashland Place where a two-way protected bike lane gives way to sharrows because of interference from the real estate company Two Trees and bike lane opponents in the Adams administration.

Streetsblog Engagement Editor Emily Lipstein explain the chaotic, dangerous mess that is "Crashland" — and the intersection of Ashland Place and Lafayette Avenue — in a recent video, which you can watch below:

But it seems someone over at the city Department of Transportation hasn't forgotten Mayor Adams's move to kill the last block of protected bike lane. Officials included the green-painted lane in a rendering of the proposed Flatbush Avenue bus lane project shared with Gothamist on Wednesday.

Unfortunately, the Ashland Place protected bike lane was removed from the email by the time DOT and City Hall officially announced the project on Friday, as our own Kevin Duggan noted on Bluesky:

In its official press release this morning, DOT removed the two-way bike lane on Ashland Place from its Flatbush redesign rendering that eagle-eyed folks had spotted in a Wednesday version of the graphic. — Kevin Duggan (@kevinduggan.bsky.social) 2025-06-06T14:28:06.596Z

Click here for Dave Colon's latest on the proposed Flatbush Avenue bus lane, which DOT presented to Brooklyn Community Board 2 on Thursday.

In other news:

Mayor Adams pulled a Sean Duffy and released a short video of people cheering on his 15 mph e-bike speed limit:

You have heard us talk a lot this week about the dangers of speeding e-bikes on our streets. It's why we're proposing a 15 MPH limit on them.



So our team went out and asked: are e-bikes going too fast in our city? Here's what New Yorkers said: pic.twitter.com/IZPM7nYmNN — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) June 6, 2025