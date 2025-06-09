Monday’s Headlines: O Crashland, Where Art Thou? Edition

Regular readers of Streetsblog are by now familiar with "Crashland," the block of Brooklyn's Ashland Place where a two-way protected bike lane gives way to sharrows because of interference from the real estate company Two Trees and bike lane opponents in the Adams administration.
Streetsblog Engagement Editor Emily Lipstein explain the chaotic, dangerous mess that is "Crashland" — and the intersection of Ashland Place and Lafayette Avenue — in a recent video, which you can watch below:
But it seems someone over at the city Department of Transportation hasn't forgotten Mayor Adams's move to kill the last block of protected bike lane. Officials included the green-painted lane in a rendering of the proposed Flatbush Avenue bus lane project shared with Gothamist on Wednesday.
Unfortunately, the Ashland Place protected bike lane was removed from the email by the time DOT and City Hall officially announced the project on Friday, as our own Kevin Duggan noted on Bluesky:
In other news:
- Mayor Adams pulled a Sean Duffy and released a short video of people cheering on his 15 mph e-bike speed limit:
- Streetsblog Editor Gersh Kuntzman discussed the mayor's race on TV. (NY1)
- An Upper West Side building will finally lose scaffolding first installed in 2006. (West Side Rag)
- Related: NYPD concluded no criminality was involved in the horrific incident. (Gothamist)
- The Post claims there's a "big difference" between 34th Street and 14th Street in its latest anti-transit hit piece.
- Roosevelt Islanders are begging for a way to circumvent mobs of tourists on the tram. (NY Post)
- State lawmakers want NYPD radio communications made public again. (NY Post)
- The family of a man killed by a drunk driver is suing the bars that served the killer alcohol. (NY Post)
- Cops firing shots at people driving... what could go wrong? (Daily News)
