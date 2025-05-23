Skip to Content
Streetsblog New York City home
Streetsblog New York City home
Log In
Congestion Pricing

Live from New York (State), It’s Wednesday Night!

Hallelujah, congestion pricing now getting big laughs in Albany.

12:04 AM EDT on May 23, 2025

Main photo: Michaelle C. Solages/Inset: The LCA|

You know what they say: Hollywood is high school for good-looking people.

Amy Sohn in Albany

ALBANY — Hallelujah, congestion pricing now getting big laughs in Albany!

The congestion toll — and Gov. Hochul's ham-handed and politically motivated on-again, off-again, on-again relationship to it — provided the guffaws at the Legislative Correspondents Association sketch show on Wednesday night, the annual ceremony at which pols and the reporters who cover them get to pretend they're having fun.

It's a "Wicked" thing.

Like the very best (and, notably, worst) musical comedy, the show features a few jokes leading to the inevitable song and dance number. In the third sketch of the night — "Hochul Screwed Ya" and sung to the tune of Leonard Cohen's immortal "Hallelujah" — journalists played the roles of anti-congestion pricing pols Sen. James Skoufis (the Post's Vaughn Golden), Assembly Member David Weprin (Jason Beeferman of Politico) and Sen. Jessica Scarcella-Spanton (Albany Times-Union reporter Lucy Hodgman, daughter of comedian John Hodgman).

Sing along!Photo: Amy Sohn

In real life, all three lawmakers are trying to weaken or entirely end congestion pricing. On stage on Wednesday night, their doppelgängers ran through a few jokes before the big number.

"SKOUFIS": Weprin, what do we owe you for the ride to Albany?

"WEPRIN": Sen. Skoufis, you owe me 10 bucks for gas. Same for you, Scarcella-Spanton. Plus, all the tolls.

"SCARCELLA-SPANTON": Ugh! Those tolls! I remember the good ol’ days when the only extra cost of driving through lower Manhattan was if a pedestrian dinged your paint job bouncing off the hood of your car.

"SKOUFIS": And what about my blue-collar constituents working in New York City? They might as well live in Jersey. 

The trio then sang, earning the biggest laughs of the night from the 400-strong crowd (though Cohen probably deserves some credit).

“Our faith was strong 'cause she needed us/Suburban voters drive the bus/We’re purple and elections we can swing ya/We cried about the coming cost/Without our seats the House was lost/And after Lawler won, then Hochul screwed ya," Golden sang.

“Remember when she hit the brakes/The MTA had sour grapes/And driving was the best 'til Hochul screwed ya,” added Hodgman.

Beeferman's Weprin refused to accept that the program is a done deal: “It’s a cheaper toll you pay at night/But I’m not someone who’s seen the light./It’s a toll and how I feel is Hochul screwed ya.”

By the final chorus — "Hochul screwed ya/Hochul screwed ya" — many were openly singing along. That included Office of General Services Commissioner Jeanette Moy.

“Maybe it’s because I really love this song,” she said ... referring to “Hallelujah,” um, right?

Amy Sohn
@amysohn@amysohn.bsky.social

Sohn, once named the "number three reason to love New York," has been a columist at the New York Post and New York magazine, and has contributed to many other publications including the New York Times, Slate, and The Nation. A graduate of Brown University and Baruch College, she is the author of 13 books including "The Man Who Hated Women" (non-fiction) and "Prospect Park West" and "Motherland," both novels. She lives in Brooklyn and Albany.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog New York City

Streetsblog USAHelmet laws

Friday Video: A Deep Dive on the Endless Debate Over Bike Helmets

Everything you need to know the next time someone asks you if you're "for" or "against" bike helmets.

May 23, 2025
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines: John Mulaney, You Are Officially On Notice Edition

When did Netflix start airing community board meetings? Plus other news.

May 23, 2025
Kathy Hochul

Assembly Member Ditches Her Car — and Discovers The Good Side of Albany

"I love Albany now," says the Greenpoint lawmaker, who ditched her car. Will others follow? Well, Gov. Hochul offered a start...

May 22, 2025
New York State DOT

Public Demands Safer West Side Highway at Packed Workshop

Seemingly all in attendance agreed that the existing bike and pedestrian path isn't cutting it and ought to be expanded.

May 22, 2025
Traffic Enforcement

‘The Biggest Complaint’? The Real Stories Behind NYPD Commissioner Tisch’s Bike Crackdown

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch has said cops are only targeting reckless e-bike use in six offenses along 14 key corridors. This is simply not true. Here are some stories from the front lines.

May 22, 2025
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines: Car-First Fifth Avenue Edition

The city's much-compromised redesign of Fifth Avenue is going to cost $550 million for some reason. Plus more news.

May 22, 2025
See all posts