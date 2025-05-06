Decision 2025: Mayoral Candidates Answer Our Question 3

Streetsblog has begun rolling out the top candidates' answers to our eight-question campaign questionnaire. All of the questions and answers will be posted here, and each day's question will feature the full answers in two forms: the text is not only below but plotted on a matrix graded by a panel of livable streets movement experts. Remember, candidates make many promises, so rather than grade the answers on dreams, we also added in a "reality" category so readers can judge if the candidate actually has a plan for achieving his or her promises. Don't worry, there won't be a test later: we'll recap all the answers on an uber-matrix later in the month.

Question 3:

Scott Stringer, former Manhattan Borough President and City Comptroller

As a father of two, I am committed to ensuring our city streets are safe for evey kid and every resident. As mayor, I intend to revitalize the Vision Zero initiative by reforming New York City’s transportation infrastructure to make buses, cycling, and the subway viable, reliable, and safe alternatives to cars – ultimately reducing the number of residents and commuters who choose to drive through the city daily. We must redesign our streets to enhance pedestrian, cyclist, and driver safety by implementing daylighting policies throughout the city to improve visibility at intersections by removing parked cars and other obstructions near crosswalks to increase safety. Protected bike lanes are one of the most important improvements we can make to our streets. While serving as Manhattan Borough President, I advocated for protected bike lanes, publishing the “Respect the Lane — Clear the Path” survey highlighting the tremendous positive impact protected bike lanes have on the city. As Comptroller, I oversaw the installation of 75 miles of protected bike lanes around 50 high schools to protect our kids as they go to and from school. (Editor's note: Stringer proposed this, but did not in fact implement it. The comptroller does not decide city transportation policy.) In 2013, I called on the Department of Transportation to create more pedestrian islands and increase the use of pedestrian interval lights to give people more time to cross the street before vehicles have a chance to move. When you improve street design and reduce space for cars, you create a safer environment for every New Yorker – pedestrian, cyclist, and driver alike.

Zellnor Myrie, state Senator from Brooklyn

I will fully support redesigning streets to prioritize safety, public transit, and green space. A safer and more effective transportation system demands that we take a strategic approach to ensure these projects move forward successfully. As mayor, I would seek to meet or exceed the Streets Master Plan’s goal of 50 miles of new protected bike lanes per year. Too often, street safety projects are delayed or watered down due to resistance from a vocal minority. Under my administration, safety will not be up for negotiation. If a redesign will prevent injuries and save lives, it will be implemented. I will ensure DOT has a clear mandate to prioritize vulnerable road users. Every street redesign will be data-driven, using crash statistics, transit ridership numbers, and environmental impact studies to demonstrate the benefits. I will proactively communicate that these changes are not just about pedestrians and cyclists; they benefit drivers, businesses, and communities as well. Redesigning streets reduces congestion by making transit faster and more reliable. A well-implemented bus lane, for example, allows more people to move efficiently, ultimately improving travel times for everyone. I will highlight case studies from New York and other cities showing that reduced car dependency improves business foot traffic, air quality, and public health.

Jessica Ramos, state Senator from Queens

The Streets Plan seems to be one place where our law-and-order mayor feels that following the law is only a suggestion. The city has consistently fallen short with no consequences. I will ensure we meet this commitment, delivering 200 miles of protected bike lanes over my tenure and closing dangerous gaps in the network. Every new protected lane must be physically separated, not just painted lines that cars ignore.

Brad Lander, City Comptroller

One of my earliest wins in the Council was fighting to implement the Prospect Park West bike lane, which was vehemently opposed by a small group of people. I did not shy away in the face of opposition — I fought alongside the street safety movement day in and out and, with a mix of organizing, advocacy, and data, we demonstrated that the bike lane was an enormous success, dramatically improving safety outcomes and winning the support of 71 percent of Park Slope residents. Since then, as City Council member and Comptroller, I have been a consistent supporter of livable streets projects, including getting cars out of Prospect Park, supporting the creation and expansion of Citibike, Kensington Plaza, Avenue C Plaza, the Ninth Street Redesign, the Fort Hamilton Parkway Redesign, McGuinness Boulevard, and many more. Whether you’re delivering groceries or dropping your toddler off at daycare, as mayor, I will make sure New Yorkers feel safe and protected biking in New York City — even if it’s hard. I commit to the Streets Master Plan, ensuring the implementation of 50 miles of protected bike lanes per year. I will also address gaps in greenway maintenance and prioritize the creation of crucial connections that strengthen the protected bike and greenway networks, enhancing overall connectivity and making cycling a safer and more reliable transportation option. I will make the experience of being a pedestrian in New York City safer and easier for New Yorkers of all abilities by lowering speed limits, piloting neighborhood slow zones in residential neighborhoods, revitalizing New York City’s plazas and open streets programs, and prioritizing street redesign projects that include corner daylighting, road diets, pedestrian refuge islands, sidewalk extensions, and slip lane closures.

Zohran Mamdani, Assembly Member from Queens

The policy and infrastructure solutions to reduce traffic injuries and fatalities have been well known for years. The major obstacles to success have been a lack of political will and an administration that leverages street design to broker political deals rather than advancing the well being of New Yorkers. I strongly support the construction of protected bike lanes, and I will use the mayor’s full powers to implement Vision Zero solutions. This includes implementing all the available tools in the city’s current toolkit: pedestrianizing vast swaths of the congestion relief zone, streets near existing public open space, open streets and schools; implementing protecting bike lanes; creating a plan and timeline for building a true bike network and hardened daylighting at every intersection in the city; and more. To make sure infrastructure solutions can be implemented quickly and effectively, I will greatly expand the resources available to DOT to conduct this work.

Whitney Tilson

As an avid biker, I recognize the transformative role that bike lanes in general, and protected bike lanes in particular, have played in making our city safer, more livable and less congested. I will add 50 miles of protected bike lanes in my first year in office.