Monday’s Headlines: ‘And The Nominees Are’ Edition

Streetsblog is back on the awards circuit after receiving two nominations on Friday for the 2025 Deadline Club awards from the New York City Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists.

We're proud to be honored with nominations for "Newspaper or Digital Featuring Reporting" for Sophia Lebowitz and Gersh Kuntzman's "Fake Chaplains, Faithless Scam" investigation with Naftuli Moster of Shtetl, and for "Digital Video Reporting" for the social media news video operation Streetsblog Engagement Editor Emily Lipstein launched when she joined our team last June.

Emily put it perfectly on X: Adapting our reporting to meet the demands of a constantly changing media and internet landscape has been a "huge undertaking," but we're succeeding — and learning along the way — thanks to "the power of a small newsroom powered by collaboration." We're honored to be nominated alongside so many of our local news colleagues and several national outlets based in the New York region.

Watch the three video shorts we submitted for the video reporting award:

'You Can Walk Faster Than This NYC Bus' by Emily Lipstein and Dave Colon

'NYPD’s Illegal Parking Has Cops In Trouble With the Feds' by David Meyer and Emily Lipstein

'Instacart Shoppers Aren’t Covered by Minimum Wage Law' by Sophia Lebowitz and Emily Lipstein

"Fake Chaplains," meanwhile, exposed the fake parking permit hustle of the so-called "New York State Chaplain Group," an unofficial, not-state-sanctioned organization of supposed chaplains that advertises members with the tagling, "Park like an animal, but with a hechsher." Our Editor-in-Chief Gersh Kuntzman actually paid the $750 fee (bounty) to join the group, take a one-hour virtual training course and nab a badge and an illegal parking placard.

The Deadline Club's awards dinner is on May 15.

In other news: