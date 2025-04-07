Monday’s Headlines: Duffy’s Fact-Grinding Tour Edition

In case you missed it, On Friday, U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy — who less than two weeks ago called the subway system a "shithole" — rode the subway (two stops!) to spew more lies about both the subway and about congestion pricing alongside a compliant Mayor Adams.

We got our coverage up quick — we had full team coverage, natch — but others quickly followed:

Duffy's fact-grinding tour has a nice local counterpoint, at least. Later this morning, Manhattan Borough President candidate Keith Powers will do the opposite of running away from the press on a form of subway and, instead, vow to ride every bus route in Manhattan before the June 24 primary.

In addition to riding the ride, Powers will stride the stride: He'll also roll out a seven-point plan for boosting Manhattan buses. The plan includes:

A 34th Street busway (long overdue!).

More transit signal priority (which the DOT has been installing, but too slow for Powers).

More enforcement cameras (Only six of Manhattan's 40 bus routes have automated enforcement).

A free bus to LaGuardia.

Speed up the electrification of the bus fleet (um, he'll need some help from Duffy there!).

OMNY cards for students.

Fixing the four-fifths of bus countdown clocks that are reportedly broken — and fit them with solar cells.

We look forward to hopping a bus with the Council member soon. Until then, here's the rest of the news from the weekend: