Skip to Content
Streetsblog New York City home
Streetsblog New York City home
Log In
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines: Streetsblog Stew Edition

Booze is back on the menu in outdoor dining set-ups. Plus more news.

12:01 AM EDT on April 3, 2025

Photo: Kevin Duggan|

Early signs of roadside dining’s return, outside Le Dive on Ludlow and Canal Streets.

To paraphrase Earl Warren, always turn to Streetsblog first. The rest of the news has nothing but Trump and tariffs.

Yes, it's your daily (mostly) Trump-, trade- and economy-free newsletter, focused on something just as important, but perhaps less urgent, than the president's new tariffs: transportation policy.

And boy do we have some transportation news for you today, specifically a ton of news about outdoor dining. Streetsblog got some action on Wednesday when the State Liquor Authority revised its rules to allow alcoholic beverages at "conditionally approve" outdoor dining set-ups — in response to Kevin Duggan's story last month (and later amplification by the New York Post).

And don't forget to check out Duggan's maps of where outdoor dining is located under the city's new, smaller al fresco program, which reopened in curbside roadway locations on April 1. Hint: It's Brooklyn and Manhattan.

Elsewhere on the site, Sophia Lebowitz reports on the continuing saga of the canceled last block of the Ashland Place protected bike lane.

In other news:

  • The Times covered the aftermath of the tragedy on Ocean Parkway that killed a mother and two kids — including a nod to Streetsblog's bombshell interview with Assembly Member Michael Novakhov where the Republican rep criticized speed cameras and said the city speed limit was too low.
  • Four-year-old Philip Saada, who survived the crash that killed his mom and sisters, lost one of his kidneys as a result of his injuries. (NY Post)
  • Speaking of Novakhov's comments, you can now hear them for yourself:
  • The Post covered a drop in NYC traffic deaths this year to the lowest totals since 2019, and even managed to acknowledge that bike lanes, speed cameras and the rest of the "Vision Zero" toolkit actually work.
  • NUMTOTs Rejoice! A Massimo Vignelli-inspired diagram is the official map of the New York City subway original. (Gothamist, Daily News, NY Times)
  • Mayor Adams is a new man — and Kash Patel booster — after a judge dropped his federal charges. (NY Post)
  • How credit card companies and banks take the top off your fares. (NY Post)
David Meyer
@dahvnyc

David was Streetsblog's do-it-all New York City beat reporter from 2015 to 2019. He returned as deputy editor in 2023 after a three-year stint at the New York Post.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog New York City

Ashland Place

‘Crashland’: As Demand Grows, DOT Still Won’t Finish Bike Lane on Dangerous Brooklyn Road

"A bike network is only as strong as its weakest link," said a safe cycling advocate about Ashland Place's missing bike lane.

April 3, 2025
Streetsblog USAPresident Trump's Second Term

Duffy Gives Senate Mixed Messages on ‘Woke’ Transportation Funding

The U.S. DOT secretary says he's drowning under a backlog of grants from the Biden administration — but somehow has time to uncover for its "woke" agenda.

April 2, 2025
Outdoor Dining

Bottoms Up! State Liquor Bigs OK Booze for Outdoor Dining After All

The state swooped in to save the day for outdoor drinking.

April 2, 2025
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines: To Repeat, This is Not an ‘Accident’ Edition

The mayor can't stop calling preventable crashes "accidents." Plus other news.

April 2, 2025
See all posts