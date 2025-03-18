Tuesday’s Headlines: Show Me Your Plate Edition

New York City is tightening its rules targeting drivers who block their license plates, clarifying that any obstruction that renders the number plates unreadable is illegal and subject to a $50 fine — including see-through covers, dirt and grime.

The new rule takes effect on April 16 and mirrors a state law passed in Albany last September. Streetsblog previously reported on the proposal in January.

City officials enacted the changes to better catch scofflaws dodging the city's speed and red light cameras.

"Drivers who obscure their license plates are not just breaking the law — they are putting everyone at risk," DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez said in a statement.

"Automated camera enforcement has been proven to reduce speeding and lower pedestrian fatalities, but it can only work if plates are visible, which is why these strengthened rules are critical to holding violators accountable and protecting all New Yorkers."

Of course — as Streetsblog has documented and confirmed again on Monday — you can still easily purchase an illegal license plate cover online and have it sent to a New York City address. Time will tell if the city's stricter rules bear any fruit towards improving driver accountability.

Bronx News 12 ran the story with the crime-friendly headline, "Is your license plate about to cost you more money?" Other outlets who covered the news included PIX11, ABC 7 NY and amNewYork.

