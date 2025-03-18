Tuesday’s Headlines: Show Me Your Plate Edition

New York City is tightening its rules targeting drivers who block their license plates, clarifying that any obstruction that renders the number plates unreadable is illegal and subject to a $50 fine — including see-through covers, dirt and grime.
The new rule takes effect on April 16 and mirrors a state law passed in Albany last September. Streetsblog previously reported on the proposal in January.
City officials enacted the changes to better catch scofflaws dodging the city's speed and red light cameras.
"Drivers who obscure their license plates are not just breaking the law — they are putting everyone at risk," DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez said in a statement.
"Automated camera enforcement has been proven to reduce speeding and lower pedestrian fatalities, but it can only work if plates are visible, which is why these strengthened rules are critical to holding violators accountable and protecting all New Yorkers."
Of course — as Streetsblog has documented and confirmed again on Monday — you can still easily purchase an illegal license plate cover online and have it sent to a New York City address. Time will tell if the city's stricter rules bear any fruit towards improving driver accountability.
Bronx News 12 ran the story with the crime-friendly headline, "Is your license plate about to cost you more money?" Other outlets who covered the news included PIX11, ABC 7 NY and amNewYork.
In other news:
- Gov. Hochul told President Trump she has no plans to turn off congestion pricing — to hell with his fake March 21 deadline: "I'm not shutting it off." (NBC New York via YouTube)
- Law professor to FOX 5 NY: Only Congress, not the president, can kill the toll; Trump's deadline "doesn't matter... if the case is still in litigation."
- Deep Le Dive: Hell Gate tried to make sense of the City Council's move to kill a Manhattan bar's sidewalk set-up, which Streetsblog also covered.
- NYPD is searching for a hit-and-run driver who killed 78-year-old Queens senior Jung Sook Leo while she crossed Northern Boulevard on foot on Friday night. (QNS)
- A New Jersey forest is the latest victim of New York City's housing shortage. (Gothamist)
- The city settled a nearly two decade-long lawsuit from taxi drivers for $140 million. (Daily News)
- And finally, don't park in the bus lane or this might happen: