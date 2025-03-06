President Trump's decision to end congestion pricing presents a new challenge — one that Streetsblog will be chronicling every step of the way. If you already support our work, thank you! Can you brag about us to your friends and ask them to support our vital work at this time? Click here for more information about Open Plans, which is Streetsblog's parent company and is focused on making out streets more livable through common-sense streetscape improvements and proven car-reduction strategies.

The big news on Wednesday was that Quinnipiac put out a poll that shows that Andrew Cuomo is running away with the mayor's race already — and that Mayor Adams's approval rating is lower than a cow's opinion of steak au poivre.

The poll also showed terrible numbers for Council Speaker Adrienne Adams, who is expected to get into the mayoral race today, Politico reported (good luck with that!).

There's a political payoff from congestion pricing. First you have to get through the "Valley of Political Death." Chart: FHWA

But if you want news about the mayor's race, read the poll itself, because we're here to tell you about the good news: Congestion pricing is leaving the Valley of Political Death!

You know about the valley, right? It's that well-documented place where all congestion pricing schemes — from London to Stockholm to Singapore — briefly dwelled in the period between the tolls were approved ("Boo!" screamed the drivers) and when they went into effect ("Boo!" screamed the drivers).

Of course, we all know what happens: Drivers see that the toll is a small price to pay for much smoother commutes and predictable arrival times. And within a few weeks or months, the polls are so popular that no one questions them anymore.

We're not there yet, but the latest Q poll has some good news: On the straight-up question of whether voters support or oppose congestion pricing, 41 percent said they like the toll and 54 percent said they don't like it. That 13-point gap is still large, but narrowing. Back in December, Siena put out a poll showing that only 29 percent supported Gov. Hochul's decision to start the toll and 51 percent opposed it — a 22-point gap.

More important: In the new poll, a majority of Staten Islanders who offered an opinion support congestion pricing, by a margin of 49 to 46 percent (5 percent didn't know). That's a huge swing, considering that virtually all of the Island's elected officials are still fighting to stop it.

What does that tell us? It tells us that people who drive into the city from Staten Island — or take express buses — are already seeing the benefit of congestion pricing. (And the poll also showed that 49 percent don't want President Trump to end congestion pricing vs. 45 percent who do.)

Meanwhile, Gov. Hochul went on the offensive to champion the toll, putting out a video that beautifully mocked U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy's earlier version decrying the toll as a tax on the working class. (We can't embed tweets because our platform is lame, so click the picture below to watch the state's official takedown of Duffy.)

In other news:

