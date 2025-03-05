Safety Last: State DMV Slow to Take Action Against Moped Company With Illegal Vehicles, Pattern of Lies

Department of Motor Violations?

The state DMV won't commit to investigating — let alone penalizing — Fly E-Bike, despite a bombshell Streetsblog investigation that revealed that the company violated, and apparently flat-out lied about, its compliance with federal safety standards.

For its investigation, Streetsblog bought the Fly-9, a common moped sold by Fly, and commissioned the vehicle testing firm Applus+ IDIADA to check it for compliance with the mandatory Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards. There are nine standards that mopeds have to meet to be street legal. IDIADA tested for compliance with five of them and found the Fly-9 failed to meet any.

Nonetheless, Fly E-Bike installed a metal plate to the bottom of the $1,028 moped that stated, “This vehicle conforms to all applicable U.S. Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards."

That metal plate is nothing but a boast. Before winning his state DMV certification in 2022, Fly E-Bike CEO Ou Zhou told the agency, "I certify that the vehicle is properly equipped and is in compliance with all applicable Federal Safety and Emissions Standards."

The Fly-9. Photos: Applus+ IDIADA

Based on the IDIADA testing, this assertion on Fly's certification request — obtained by Streetsblog in a Freedom of Information request — was entirely untrue. Fly also claimed federal compliance on at least eight other vehicle models that later received certifications from the state DMV: the DY-VNM SL, EKE-1, F-Cumini, Fly-Pro, Fly Tricycle, Fly-7, Fly-10, Go Plus.

Experts on moped mechanics who reviewed the report from IDIADA, the go-to lab for governments and manufacturers, told Streetsblog that they doubt Fly's other moped models comply with the federal standards. (Fly E-Bike has not responded to requests for comment.)

And that's critical because by last summer, Fly was a defendant in eight lawsuits stemming from claims of battery fires and other product failures that allegedly killed three people and injured 13 others. (Fly has denied wrongdoing, and by January at least one suit had settled.) One of those suits followed a fire in the Bronx in 2021 that was allegedly sparked by the battery on a Fly-10 e-moped. That blaze killed Christopher Valentin and injured a number of his family members. Fly continued to sell the Fly-10 after the Valentin fire. Two years later, the same model popped up at the scene of another fatal Bronx battery fire, according to FDNY photographs obtained by Streetsblog through a FOIL request. (Fly has not responded to requests for comment on either fire.)

Fly or its subsidiaries have also received 64 summonses for allegedly selling uncertified batteries or micromobility devices and another 22 summonses for allegedly selling illegal mopeds, according to Department of Consumer and Worker Protection data. (None of those were dismissed as of mid-January, according to the department.)

City investigators also claimed 116 alleged violations of the fire code and possibly other city codes at Fly locations in 2023. (The FDNY did not respond to a question about how many of those violations were later dismissed or resolved.)

So, what does the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles have to say now that it knows that the Fly-9, and perhaps others, do not, in fact, comply with the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards? And that Fly’s pledge to the contrary appears to have been untrue? Not much.

When we told the state DMV of our findings, agency spokesman Walt McClure sent us the email equivalent of a hold button.

"Safety is always our highest priority and when concerns are raised, we take those matters very seriously," he wrote. "We appreciate the information you have provided and are actively reviewing."

When we asked for something a bit more specific — a timeline, perhaps — McClure responded, "We do not have a specified timeline."

What does that review entail? No answer. How long will it take? No timeline. Will the DMV revoke the Fly-9’s certification? Issue fines? Look into whether the many other DMV-certified Fly mopeds actually comply with the federal standards? Will it do anything of substance beyond “reviewing”? Crickets.

A fire allegedly sparked by a Fly E-Bike moped injured Victor Fernandez (left) and Jasmine Rivera (right) and killed Christopher Valentin (in photograph). Valentin is survived by his wife, Izabelle Gonzalez (center). Photo: Jesse Coburn

Meanwhile, the unsafe and relatively affordable vehicle continues to proliferate on the street with no government agency stepping in to carry out its legal safety mandate.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration does inspect some vehicles already on the market. But only a few dozen, a small percentage of all vehicle models, Streetsblog found. And NHTSA had never tested a Fly vehicle before Streetsblog commissioned its own inspection.

If NHTSA has credible evidence that a motor vehicle being sold in the country fails to comply with the FMVSS, it can order a recall.