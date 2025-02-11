Tuesday’s Headlines: L’Etat C’est Lui Edition

The future of our city, the race for mayor and, indeed, our nation's increasingly fragile tradition of the rule of law were all blown wide open by the news that dropped yesterday afternoon that President Trump was moving to dismiss the corruption case against Mayor Adams.

Everyone covered it, with most outlets stressing the Trump-in-a-china-shop angle, as well as the public outrage:

The Times broke the story and had a pretty damning lede, calling Trump's move "a remarkable incursion into a continuing criminal case that raises questions about the fair administration of justice during President Trump’s second term." The Times also had a delicious detail (well, delicious if you are a fan of Gallaghers): "As news broke about his case Monday evening, Mayor Adams, a Democrat, was dining with John Catsimatidis, a Republican billionaire with ties to Mr. Trump, at Gallaghers Steakhouse on West 52nd Street." ( Gothamist's solid coverage also had that anecdote.)

Hell Gate went with the apt headline, "Mayor Adams Is President Trump’s Puppet Now," partly based on the Trump administration's assertion that there must be “no further targeting of Mayor Adams or additional investigative steps” until after the election, when the case would be re-examined — meaning that Adams has to keep doing the president's bidding to stave off further action.

The Daily News played it straight.

The Post , of course, played up the notion (advanced by convicted felon Trump and by accused felon Adams) that the prosecution was politically motivated because Mayor Adams publicly rebuked President Biden over immigration.

The City offered doubt about where this leaves everyone.

In other news: