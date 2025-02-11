Skip to Content
Streetsblog New York City home
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines: L’Etat C’est Lui Edition

Our top story: President Trump moved to dismiss the corruption case against Mayor Adams. Plus other news.

12:10 AM EST on February 11, 2025

The Streetsblog Photoshop Desk

The future of our city, the race for mayor and, indeed, our nation's increasingly fragile tradition of the rule of law were all blown wide open by the news that dropped yesterday afternoon that President Trump was moving to dismiss the corruption case against Mayor Adams.

Everyone covered it, with most outlets stressing the Trump-in-a-china-shop angle, as well as the public outrage:

  • The Times broke the story and had a pretty damning lede, calling Trump's move "a remarkable incursion into a continuing criminal case that raises questions about the fair administration of justice during President Trump’s second term." The Times also had a delicious detail (well, delicious if you are a fan of Gallaghers): "As news broke about his case Monday evening, Mayor Adams, a Democrat, was dining with John Catsimatidis, a Republican billionaire with ties to Mr. Trump, at Gallaghers Steakhouse on West 52nd Street." (Gothamist's solid coverage also had that anecdote.)
  • Hell Gate went with the apt headline, "Mayor Adams Is President Trump’s Puppet Now," partly based on the Trump administration's assertion that there must be “no further targeting of Mayor Adams or additional investigative steps” until after the election, when the case would be re-examined — meaning that Adams has to keep doing the president's bidding to stave off further action.
  • The Daily News played it straight.
  • The Post, of course, played up the notion (advanced by convicted felon Trump and by accused felon Adams) that the prosecution was politically motivated because Mayor Adams publicly rebuked President Biden over immigration.
  • The City offered doubt about where this leaves everyone.

In other news:

  • Speaking of President Trump's fast-and-loose approach, Streetsblog's Dave Colon penned a seminal piece about Trump's attempts to mess with congestion pricing. The Daily News's piece was more anodyne.
  • Also related to congestion pricing, predictions of doom for yellow cabbies have not materialized in the real world. (amNY)
  • And maybe this is related to congestion pricing, too: Wider sidewalks are coming to 42nd Street! (Crain's)
  • The Times discovered "green wave" light timing. Welcome to the war on cars, Gray Lady.
  • Mayor Adams now-weakened opponents are slamming him for capitulating to Trump on immigration. (Gothamist, amNY, Hell Gate)
Gersh Kuntzman@gershkuntzman

Gersh Kuntzman is editor in chief of Streetsblog NYC and Streetsblog USA. He also writes the Cycle of Rage column, which is archived here.

Read More:

More from Streetsblog New York City

Parking

FDNY To Drivers: Please Stop Parking At Hydrants

Parking scofflaws turn a fire fatal. The public could help, if the Council would pass a bill creating citizen enforcement.

February 11, 2025
Streetsblog USAFederal Funding

Who Benefits from Trump ‘Birthrate’ Funding Scheme? Wealthier, Whiter Drivers

This prioritization lacks evidence of how it will meet the memo’s stated purpose to “bolster the American economy and benefit the American people.”

February 11, 2025
Congestion Pricing

Trump Can’t Legally Kill Congestion Pricing, But When Has That Ever Stopped Him?

New York's leaders can't take Donald Trump's threats to congestion pricing, and the constitutional order, lying down — but they might anyway.

February 11, 2025
President Trump's Second Term

Monday’s Headlines: Old Florida Man Shakes His Fist Edition

The so-called Leader of the Free World said he hated bike lanes. Plus other news in today's headlines.

February 10, 2025
See all posts