Special Saturday Headlines: Congestion Pricing is ON!

We sent Dave Colon out to Newark for what we thought would be a simple hearing: Judge Leo Gordon, who had already ruled in favor of the MTA and the Federal Highway Administration that congestion pricing could go ahead, was faced with yet another stall tactic by New Jersey.

As a grizzled editor with 30 years in the biz, who has dined with (borough) presidents and kings (of knishes), I honestly thought it would be a quick hearing.

Cut to Judge Gordon spending 90 minutes revisiting New Jersey's request for a temporary restraining order, then withdrawing to his chambers for a few hours while everyone waited in the hallway.

Colon's Bluesky feed documented the hours-long descent to madness. Here are some highlights:

We are all waiting outside the courtroom. The judge heard argument from each side, then told us he’d go into chambers and have a think, and will tell us what he is going to rule when he is ready. I am serious — Good Idea Dave (@davecolon.bsky.social) 2025-01-03T21:31:12.758Z

I’ve started playing music out in the hall — Good Idea Dave (@davecolon.bsky.social) 2025-01-03T22:32:25.168Z

Played a couple songs and a court officer asked me to stop. Which you know, fair — Good Idea Dave (@davecolon.bsky.social) 2025-01-03T22:37:07.251Z

As Colon reported on Bluesky, Gordon eventually denied New Jersey's motion to delay congestion pricing. Rather than do our own version, we let all the dailies cover the basic news (we'll have insightful analysis later):

Finally, I made it very clear that a fun time will be had at Lexington and 60th Street on Saturday night into Sunday. Join us: