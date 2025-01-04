Skip to Content
Special Saturday Headlines: Congestion Pricing is ON!

We honestly thought it would be a quick hearing, but Judge Leo Gordon took his time ... but got it right. Here's how everyone covered it.

12:01 AM EST on January 4, 2025

The Streetsblog Photoshop Desk from a photo by Dave Colon|

New Jersey lawyer Randy Mastro is out to sea.

We sent Dave Colon out to Newark for what we thought would be a simple hearing: Judge Leo Gordon, who had already ruled in favor of the MTA and the Federal Highway Administration that congestion pricing could go ahead, was faced with yet another stall tactic by New Jersey.

As a grizzled editor with 30 years in the biz, who has dined with (borough) presidents and kings (of knishes), I honestly thought it would be a quick hearing.

Cut to Judge Gordon spending 90 minutes revisiting New Jersey's request for a temporary restraining order, then withdrawing to his chambers for a few hours while everyone waited in the hallway.

Colon's Bluesky feed documented the hours-long descent to madness. Here are some highlights:

We are all waiting outside the courtroom. The judge heard argument from each side, then told us he’d go into chambers and have a think, and will tell us what he is going to rule when he is ready. I am serious

Good Idea Dave (@davecolon.bsky.social) 2025-01-03T21:31:12.758Z

I’ve started playing music out in the hall

Good Idea Dave (@davecolon.bsky.social) 2025-01-03T22:32:25.168Z

Played a couple songs and a court officer asked me to stop. Which you know, fair

Good Idea Dave (@davecolon.bsky.social) 2025-01-03T22:37:07.251Z

As Colon reported on Bluesky, Gordon eventually denied New Jersey's motion to delay congestion pricing. Rather than do our own version, we let all the dailies cover the basic news (we'll have insightful analysis later):

  • The Times focused on a promise by New Jersey's lawyer, Randy Mastro, to appeal yet again, this time to the Third Circuit.
  • Hell Gate's Chris Robbins had the definitive minute-by-minute take.
  • The Daily News spotlighted Judge Gordon's initial confusing ruling (frankly, it was confusing).
  • We focused on all the irrational, car-brained stuff being pushed out by businesses and politicians as the toll — remember, people, it's just a toll — loomed.
  • The Post played it straight, believe it or not.
  • Gothamist was also there.
  • There were also some great takes from activists. Riders Alliance Executive Director Betsy Plum really went after New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy: "If Gov. Murphy appeals this decision, he cements a legacy as a transit-destroying, climate-denying champion of inequality and longer commutes. ... He must put this childlike grudge to rest."
  • And Aaron Gordon was good on Bluesky:
Via Bluesky
  • Finally, I made it very clear that a fun time will be had at Lexington and 60th Street on Saturday night into Sunday. Join us:

Pending what happens in Judge Gordon's courtroom on Friday at 3 p.m., I and other activists will mark the beginning of congestion pricing at the toll gantry on Lexington Avenue and 60th Street at 12:01 a.m. on Sunday. We invited reporters from the mainstream media to join us. Here's a thread on why:

Gersh Kuntzman (@realgershkuntzman.bsky.social) 2025-01-03T16:00:26.524Z
Gersh Kuntzman@gershkuntzman

Gersh Kuntzman is editor in chief of Streetsblog NYC and Streetsblog USA. He also writes the Cycle of Rage column, which is archived here.

