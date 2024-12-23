Monday’s Headlines: Meeting Across The River Edition

Get out the way, Phil Murphy.

A minefield of lawsuits, lawyers courts and judges is between today and Jan. 5, when congestion pricing is supposed to start. But one of those landmines, the aforementioned New Jersey goverrnor, knows better and should get out of the way, according to an op-ed published on Saturday in the Newark Star-Ledger.

The piece from three New Jersey-based transit and environmental advocates called on Murphy to "take the win" and accept the many millions of dollars that New York has offered to settle the Garden State's lawsuit against the toll.

"If the governor doesn’t want to be remembered for a huge fare hike and rampant cancellations and delays, he must take the opportunity presented to him now and win more funds for New Jersey," said the op-ed — which won a tweet-of-approval from Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop, who's running in next year's crowded Democratic primary to be Murphy's successor.

Fulop likened Murphy's current posturing to former Gov. Chris Christie's famed decision to kill the proposed "Access to the Region's Core" tunnel under the Hudson River, which set the region's transit network back decades.

"Any reasonable person would know we will end here with a regional solution," Fulop tweeted. "Those who fought against congestion pricing bc polling said it was bad were fighting on behalf of the wealthiest ppl that could afford to drive their personal vehicles to work + pay $2000 per month to park in midtown."

"Don't screw this up, governor."

In other congestion pricing news:

In non-congestion pricing news: