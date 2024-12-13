Friday’s Headlines: Yes, We’re Still Talking About Congestion Pricing Edition

Here's our New Year's resolution: Do whatever we can to make sure congestion pricing — which is just as sound and legal a policy today as it was when it was created by the state legislature in 2019 — is actually implemented as promised on Jan. 5.

But unlike the weight-reduction or humanity-service goals we make every New Year's Day, we are powerless to stick to this resolution. As our car-loving colleagues at the Times pointed out yesterday, there are so many legal fights still left to win before Gov. Hochul can flip the switch on the tolls (unless she flips the script again). So anything can still happen.

Meanwhile, congestion pricing remains in the news. The other day, contributor Charles Komanoff reminded us that congestion pricing will work, but he went further by offering the benchmarks that the public can watch to make sure they're getting what drivers are paying for.

That story probably came as news to the folks at Governing, which is usually a high-quality media site dedicated to promoting good public policy. In his story about congestion pricing, writer Alan Ehrenhalt asked whether congestion pricing would really work — but focused entirely on whether it will reduce traffic. Yes, it will, of course, but the main unimpeachable benefit of congestion pricing will be funding billions in subway improvements, which is no small thing.

Speaking of small things, congestion pricing was also in the news when it was revealed that New Jersey Rep. Josh Gottheimer lied about how big a fan of Bruce Springsteen he is. How does that relate to congestion pricing? If you recall, Gottheimer was a participant in a 2021 press conference where his congressional colleague Mikie Sherrill argued that congestion pricing would prevent Jersey residents from seeing Springsteen on Broadway, where tickets were so expensive that the then-$15 toll amounted to little more than the cost of a box of Raisinettes at the Walter Kerr Theatre.

In other news: