Monday’s Headlines: Another Fatal Flight from Police Edition

Another cyclist — this time in Harlem — has been killed by another driver fleeing police.
According to news reports (including in the Daily News, ABC7), the driver of a Toyota minivan sped off when cops tried to pull him over at W. 152nd St. and Broadway about 10:40 p.m. on Saturday. He slammed into the cyclist near W. 155th St. and St. Nicholas Avenue, and kept on going.
It's the latest death that came after a suspect fled cops, though in this case, it is unclear if cops pursued the fleeing scofflaw — as they did in the seconds before a driver killed Amanda Servedio in Astoria last month.
In an unrelated story, albeit linked by recklessness, two cyclists were struck by the driver of a Honda Odyssey who, according to police, fell asleep as he drove northbound on Vanderbilt Avenue on Saturday at around 4:40 p.m. The two cyclists were injured, and the driver remained on the scene and was not charged. (Patch covered that one.)
Now, before we get to the daily news roundup, start your day with two important Streetsblog stories:
- More restaurant dining areas were removed over the weekend ... to make room for private car storage.
- We analyzed Council Speaker Adrienne Adams's "City for All" proposal.
OK, now you can review what else you missed over the weekend:
- The Second Avenue Subway is still missing billions. (Mass Transit)
- And speaking of the subway, the Post reports that there's still a safety perception issue underground.
- Worse, the A train won't run to the Rockaways for five months next year. (amNY, Gothamist)
- The Daily News had more details on the all-to-short life of delivery worker Victor Hidalgo, who was killed by the driver of an FDNY truck last week.
- The Post went full pearl-clutching over the "massive" bike lane that will supposedly bring crime to eastern Queens. Please, there are already massive paths that allow criminals to move freely from one neighborhood to another: they are called roads.
- Please save water — we're in a serious drought. (NY Post)
- I thought we were getting rid of this whole changing-the-clock thing. (NY Times)
- Denver's e-bike rebate program was a huge success. (Bloomberg)
- And, finally, everyone was talking (and protesting) Kamala Harris's appearance on "Saturday Night Live" over the weekend, but we were happy to see Assembly Member Harvey Epstein get his own segment, too (and that Epstein enjoyed it, The Post and Times reported):