Monday’s Headlines: Another Fatal Flight from Police Edition

Another cyclist — this time in Harlem — has been killed by another driver fleeing police.

According to news reports (including in the Daily News, ABC7), the driver of a Toyota minivan sped off when cops tried to pull him over at W. 152nd St. and Broadway about 10:40 p.m. on Saturday. He slammed into the cyclist near W. 155th St. and St. Nicholas Avenue, and kept on going.

It's the latest death that came after a suspect fled cops, though in this case, it is unclear if cops pursued the fleeing scofflaw — as they did in the seconds before a driver killed Amanda Servedio in Astoria last month.

In an unrelated story, albeit linked by recklessness, two cyclists were struck by the driver of a Honda Odyssey who, according to police, fell asleep as he drove northbound on Vanderbilt Avenue on Saturday at around 4:40 p.m. The two cyclists were injured, and the driver remained on the scene and was not charged. (Patch covered that one.)

