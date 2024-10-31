FDNY Truck Driver Fatally Strikes Bronx Delivery Worker

An on-duty FDNY pickup truck hit and killed 24-year-old Victor Hidalgo in Park Slope on Wednesday night, at least the 21st cyclist to be killed this year, and the second this month.

Hidalgo was riding a Whizz e-bike, a popular bike-rental company with delivery workers, east on Sackett Street in the Park Slope section at around 8:15 p.m. when he was fatally struck by the driver of an FDNY truck who was responding to an emergency call of a baby choking, according to the FDNY.

Police say the driver had his sirens on when he hit and killed the cyclist.

The 44-year-old FDNY driver remained at the scene and called 911. Police arrived and took Hidalgo to a nearby hospital, where he died.

Hidalgo worked for a pharmacy delivery company and was from New York, but moved back to Guerrero, Mexico, where his family is from, when he was an adolescent. He is survived by his wife and a one-year-old son back in Guerrero, his Aunt who he lived with in the Bronx, Tomasa Hidalgo, told Streetsblog in Spanish.

He had just returned back to New York from Mexico a year ago. His aunt said she worried about him working as a Deliverista because she knows the job is dangerous and doesn't think the streets are safe for cyclists.

"The streets are not safe. What happens is, the drivers don't respect the lives of the cyclists. I never wanted him to do this but he was an adult and I couldn't influence too much his decisions. I wish he had a better life with safer work," Hidalgo told Streetsblog in Spanish.

This is at least the second cyclist to be killed this month. Last week, Amanda Servedio was hit and killed by a suspected burglar fleeing police in a high-speed chase in Astoria.

Sackett Street, where Hidalgo was biking when he was hit, has a painted bike lane, which offers cyclists no physical protection. There is also an active construction site at that corner.

There have been at least 21 cyclist deaths already this year, according to statistics from the Department of Transportation. Last year, 30 cyclists were killed on the city's streets, a 24-year high.

This is a breaking story. Check back later for an update.