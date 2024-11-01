Friday’s Headlines: Hotoween Edition

It was smoking hot last night as kids enjoyed their annual candy grab (is it too much to ask that a child at least say, "Trick or treat!" before helping himself to handfuls of 100 Grand bars?).
And we don't write about weather too much, except last night's balmy conditions remind us that it'll likely be
unseasonably increasing normally war for another month or so — which is why we continue to decry the Adams administration and the Adams City Council's decision to curtail outdoor dining in November instead of leaving it as an all-year program.
Starting today, restaurateurs who didn't sign up for the seasonal program will begin restoring their lively dining areas into dead zones for the free storage of privately owned vehicles, serving the greater public in exactly no way at all.
We'll be soliciting pictures of your favorite streeteries both before and after demolition, so send them to gersh@streetsblog.org.
And enjoy the weekend (if you can).
In other news:
- Speaking of the weekend, remember: Sunday is the marathon. Plan accordingly. (Gothamist)
- Hey, Gov. Hochul: Exempting municipal workers from congestion pricing would be a really bad idea. (NY1)
- To stop subway surfing, Mayor Adams is calling in the drones. (NY Post, NYDN)
- Hoboken? More like Ho-broken, if you're a PATH train rider. (NYDN)
- Traffic stops are also sometimes dangerous for the cops. (NY Post)
- The moped industry just got some massive VC funding. (TechCrunch)
- Wow, we have wildfires in the northeast now! (NY Times)
- Our friends at amNY also got in on the jaywalking coverage. (Remember where you read it first!)
- Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso approved of the Arrow Linen project, which seeks to redevelop an old laundry facility into housing, a lot of it affordable. (Brownstoner)
- And, finally, we're happy to report that our web project manager Jesus Chapa Malacara has been named the first Ronan Farrow Fellow at the Newmark J-School. In the position, he'll work with the award-winning journalist and documentarian ... to eliminate car culture (OK, we're kidding, but we can dream, right?_ (CUNY Journalism)