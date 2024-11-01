It was smoking hot last night as kids enjoyed their annual candy grab (is it too much to ask that a child at least say, "Trick or treat!" before helping himself to handfuls of 100 Grand bars?).

And we don't write about weather too much, except last night's balmy conditions remind us that it'll likely be unseasonably increasing normally war for another month or so — which is why we continue to decry the Adams administration and the Adams City Council's decision to curtail outdoor dining in November instead of leaving it as an all-year program.

Starting today, restaurateurs who didn't sign up for the seasonal program will begin restoring their lively dining areas into dead zones for the free storage of privately owned vehicles, serving the greater public in exactly no way at all.

We'll be soliciting pictures of your favorite streeteries both before and after demolition, so send them to gersh@streetsblog.org.

And enjoy the weekend (if you can).

In other news: