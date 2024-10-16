Skip to Content
Streetsblog New York City home
Streetsblog New York City home
Log In
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines: A Real Move NY Plan

Let me tell you a story about using a cargo bike to move lots of boxes. Plus other news.

12:01 AM EDT on October 16, 2024

Photo: Paul Lipson|

Does this heavy duty cargo bike make me look fat?

There was so little news yesterday — neither the Daily News nor the Post had anything on our beat — so I guess I picked the right day to finish moving.

I did most of the relocation during the Monday holiday — yes, I bit the bullet and rented a U-Haul, plus some hired hands who were extraordinary — but on Tuesday, I still had about two-dozen heavy boxes filled with books, booze and 30 years of journalistic flotsam. Fortunately, The Hub Cycles let me use one of their Fulpra cargo bikes (technically an e-trike).

The top speed is 15 miles per hour.

I loaded it up with a few hundred pounds of my junk and made two round-trips between my apartment of the last 13 years and my new one — and got a fresh perspective on how easy last-mile deliveries could be if the city makes good on its multiple micro-mobility promises (new mini-ports all over the city, micro-hubs for distribution, wider bike lanes, etc).

For now, progress is slow, but the possibilities are real.

In other news:

  • The New York City Marathon really pissed off a lot of cyclists for taking the fun out of the few hours between when the route of the 26-mile jog are closed to cars and when the gun sounds. We blame the Times for writing last year about the quiet tradition of biking the marathon route:
  • You definitely don't want to be driving in a tunnel that's leaking! The Times got the video of last month's Queens Midtown Tunnel mayhem.
  • Mayor Adams has had some tough moments recently, what with an indictment and a staff exodus, but you'd think he could at least not screw up the baseball playoffs. Hell Gate had the pitch perfect headline: "Eric Adams Indicted for Crimes Against Baseball." The Times also covered it.
  • Meanwhile, amNY took the business-is-booming angle in its Let's go Mets and Yankees coverage.

Like we said, a slow day.

Gersh Kuntzman@gershkuntzman

Gersh Kuntzman is editor in chief of Streetsblog NYC and Streetsblog USA. He also writes the Cycle of Rage column, which is archived here.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog New York City

Streetsblog USAClimate Change

When Car Dependency Meets Climate Disaster

How does car dependency make weathering a storm harder, and what can we do about it? We sat down with two experts from the Urban Institute to find out.

October 16, 2024
DOT

The Mayor’s Ashland Pl. Compromise Remains a Safety Menace

The unsafe southernmost block of Ashland Place in Brooklyn remains a hotbed for crashes and confusion.

October 16, 2024
Streetsblog USACar Culture

EVs — What Are They Good For?

U.S. electric vehicles are only slightly less harmful to the environment and society than conventional gasoline cars, according to a new analysis.

October 15, 2024
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines: Gale Force Winds Change Direction Edition

Gale Brewer walked back her support for blanket DMV registration of all e-bikes. Plus more news.

October 15, 2024
See all posts