Wednesday’s Headlines: A Real Move NY Plan

There was so little news yesterday — neither the Daily News nor the Post had anything on our beat — so I guess I picked the right day to finish moving.

I did most of the relocation during the Monday holiday — yes, I bit the bullet and rented a U-Haul, plus some hired hands who were extraordinary — but on Tuesday, I still had about two-dozen heavy boxes filled with books, booze and 30 years of journalistic flotsam. Fortunately, The Hub Cycles let me use one of their Fulpra cargo bikes (technically an e-trike).

The top speed is 15 miles per hour.

I loaded it up with a few hundred pounds of my junk and made two round-trips between my apartment of the last 13 years and my new one — and got a fresh perspective on how easy last-mile deliveries could be if the city makes good on its multiple micro-mobility promises (new mini-ports all over the city, micro-hubs for distribution, wider bike lanes, etc).

For now, progress is slow, but the possibilities are real.

In other news:

The New York City Marathon really pissed off a lot of cyclists for taking the fun out of the few hours between when the route of the 26-mile jog are closed to cars and when the gun sounds. We blame the Times for writing last year about the quiet tradition of biking the marathon route:

ANNOUNCEMENT: No unsanctioned bikes allowed on the closed TCS New York City Marathon Course. pic.twitter.com/TSTpCQ6ZTv — TCS New York City Marathon (@nycmarathon) October 15, 2024

You definitely don't want to be driving in a tunnel that's leaking! The Times got the video of last month's Queens Midtown Tunnel mayhem.

Mayor Adams has had some tough moments recently, what with an indictment and a staff exodus, but you'd think he could at least not screw up the baseball playoffs. Hell Gate had the pitch perfect headline: "Eric Adams Indicted for Crimes Against Baseball." The Times also covered it.

Meanwhile, amNY took the business-is-booming angle in its Let's go Mets and Yankees coverage.

Like we said, a slow day.