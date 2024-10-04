Friday’s Headlines: OMG Edition

I know, I know, we're writing about the Mets too often, but when a team is down to its last two outs in a do-or-die series game — then Pete Alonso hits a three-run dinger to win it in the ninth, well, you have to take a moment and say it:

Oh, my god!

THE POLAR BEAR!!!!!!!! ARE YOU KIDDING RIGHT NOW???? pic.twitter.com/cBxKzRDp1K — x - New York Mets (@Mets) October 4, 2024

And here's the perspective from the watch party at Citi Field:

We'll be working a full day today, but obviously a little hung over and also full of possibilities.

Now, back to the livable streets beat: