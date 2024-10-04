Skip to Content
Friday’s Headlines: OMG Edition

OMG. Plus other news.

12:01 AM EDT on October 4, 2024

Photo: MLB|

The chef’s kiss from the Polar Bear.

I know, I know, we're writing about the Mets too often, but when a team is down to its last two outs in a do-or-die series game — then Pete Alonso hits a three-run dinger to win it in the ninth, well, you have to take a moment and say it:

Oh, my god!

And here's the perspective from the watch party at Citi Field:

We'll be working a full day today, but obviously a little hung over and also full of possibilities.

Now, back to the livable streets beat:

  • In a factually inaccurate op-ed, a former NYPD traffic control chief said the quiet part out loud — and revealed how little top police brass know about induced demand and the positive role bus and bike lanes play on reducing traffic. The piece reveals so much about the inner workings at 1 Police Plaza.
  • Speaking of cops, the Post got a second day story out of Officer Brendan Sullivan, who harassed a 311 caller with gay smears and dolphin noises — a story Streetsblog broke two years ago.
  • We were happy to see the Times cover the decline in lithium ion battery fire deaths. As we've said all along, the City Council and Adams administration acted quickly and effectively, and, yes, private industry stepped up, too.
  • It was also nice to see amNY raise questions about whether the city's "renewable diesel" fleet is all that clean.
  • Still, car bloat is killing us. (Slate)
Gersh Kuntzman@gershkuntzman

Gersh Kuntzman is editor in chief of Streetsblog NYC and Streetsblog USA. He also writes the Cycle of Rage column, which is archived here.

