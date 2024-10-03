Thursday’s Headlines: Apples and Honey and Game 3 Edition

We're wishing all our Jewish readers a Happy New Year — and granting a day off to all members of the Streetsblog staff who celebrate. As head macher, however, I'll be manning the levers and gears today.

Wednesday night — Rosh Hashanah — would have been a great night for the Mets to clinch their best-of-three series against the Brewers, but it was not meant to be. So in anticipation of tonight's win (first pitch, 7 p.m.), I would like to share with you my one great Jewish New Year/New York Met story from my previous life as a tabloid hack at the New York Post.

The year was 2007 and your beloved Mets were in a fight with the hated Phillies for the National League East title. On Rosh Hashanah eve, the Mets needed a W, but found themselves tied 3-3 with the Atlanta Braves, who had just put up a two-spot in the top of the eighth.

Carlos Beltran led off the home eighth with a single — then promptly stole second. After a groundout, up strode Shawn Green, one of the great Jewish sluggers who was nearing the end of his 15-season career in The Show.

The back page I wanted.

Green stroked a game-winning single to right center, sending the Met faithful home with dreams of a pennant (those dreams were later dashed, of course). While most fans were oblivious to the astrological importance of Green's hit, I was frantically trying to get the Post sports desk on my old-style flip phone to propose what I thought would be the perfect tabloid headline, given the name of the player who won the game and the Hebrew words for "Happy New Year":

"You gotta go with 'L'Shawn-a Tova,'" I screamed into the phone above the noise of the crowd. "It means 'Good Shawn' and it's a pun off 'Happy New Year!'" I tried to explain to the skeptical night sports editor.

"No one is going to get it," he said.

"Come on, it's the best headline ever — and you'll never be able to use it again because when is a Jewish guy named 'Shawn' ever going to get a game-winning hit?"

"This is the New York Post, kid, not the Jerusalem Post."

Well, I lost that fight, but I got a great story out of it.

Now, kick back and read today's news digest as the Semitic world rings in 5785: