Skip to Content
Streetsblog New York City home
Streetsblog New York City home
Log In
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines: Becoming the Story Edition

In case you missed it, I unwittingly became part of a major community news story this week. Plus other news.

12:34 AM EDT on September 12, 2024

This was the crowd before the meeting. By the time I spoke, there were twice as many people on hand — the better to boo me off a stage!

In case you missed it, I unwittingly became part of a major community news story this week.

Unaccustomed as I am to public speaking, I testified at a Community Board 7 meeting on Monday before roughly 500 of my Windsor Terrace neighbors, who had gathered to discuss a rather standard development proposal that has become a proxy battle for the mayor's City of Yes rezoning initiative.

In short, the owner of a grubby laundry facility on Prospect Avenue wants to rezone the land so that he can sell to a developer who, in turn, wants to build two 13-story buildings, bringing hundreds of new units (scores of them below-market rate) to a neighborhood in desperate need of more housing (in a city in desperate need of more housing). Gothamist did an overview the other day.

Far more intelligent people than me spoke at the meeting, offering census figures, housing cost stats and demographic data to support the rezoning, but as a longtime resident of the neighborhood, and as someone who has covered community board land-use meetings for more than three decades in this city, I rose simply to defend the proposal amid a concerted campaign by NIMBYs trotting out the same old arguments: "It's too tall!"; "It will destroy the neighborhood character!"; "No one wants to live in a 13-story building!"; "I own my own home so I know what's best for everyone else!"; "We know of a developer who will do twice as many units — and all affordable — in only seven stories!" Yeah, yeah, sure — to paraphrase John Lennon, "We'd all love to see the plan."

I barely got a few words out before the boos started. I don't mind differences of opinion, but given the vitriol, why would anyone want to participate in our democracy if offering that opinion is met with catcalls? A woman even hissed at me when I left (which, frankly, I found awesome).

Supporters of the project seemed to like what I said — and I got covered in Patch and Brownstoner — but the whole thing was a depressing exercise since no one was really listening to anyone else, and the debate was dominated by the same old opponents of change who can't seem to understand why anyone would want anything in our city to be different even as they complain about virtually everything.

Some people got it:

https://twitter.com/notthegiraffe/status/1833350188578009451

In other news:

  • There's always a Streetsblog angle, even on high-level corruption in the NYPD. (NY Post, NYDN)
  • Gothamist suggests that Gov. Hochul could reduce the congestion pricing to $9, but any less and the whole program might need an entirely new omigod-this-is-going-to-be-endless review.
  • Thieves are hunting for the new gold ... copper! (NY Post)
  • Justin Timberlake pleads out on his DWI charge. (NY Times)
  • QNS has been relentless in its coverage of the Queens e-scooter pilot program — perhaps so relentless that Lime is going to spend $2.5 million to boost its image.
  • The Brooklyn Paper also covered the Bedford Avenue bike lane news, which we had a day earlier.
  • And, finally, why not take a tour of Hart Island, the city's mass grave? (The City)
Gersh Kuntzman@gershkuntzman

Gersh Kuntzman is editor in chief of Streetsblog NYC and Streetsblog USA. He also writes the Cycle of Rage column, which is archived here.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog New York City

Congestion Pricing

Comptroller: Thanks to Hochul’s Congestion Pricing ‘Pause,’ MTA Needs Up to $107B For Repairs

The gridlock governor is saddling the MTA with over $100 billion in capital needs, state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli says.

September 12, 2024
Environment

The River Wild: Bikes and Scooters Are Ending Up Six Feet Under in The Bronx

The Bronx River Alliance has pulled 410 scooters and e-bikes out of the river since July 2023. What the hell?!

September 12, 2024
School Buses

City Seeks Contractor for School Bus ‘Stop Arm’ Cameras

The enforcement cameras have already rolled out in cities across the state.

September 12, 2024
NYPD

Tow Truck Stealing Scofflaw Still Not Caught By NYPD

Streetsblog ran the plates, the scofflaw has 13 school zone speed camera violations!

September 11, 2024
See all posts