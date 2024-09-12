BREAKING: Council Balks on Legalizing ‘Jaywalking’

City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams delayed — and perhaps killed — a bill that would have legalized walking into the street outside of crosswalks, also known as jaywalking, after the Adams administration apparently raised issues (again) that the bill would encourage the supposedly unsafe practice that is nonetheless enforced by the NYPD in a racially biased manner.

Police hand down few fines for jaywalking, but more than 90 percent of them go to Black and Hispanic New Yorkers, said the sponsor behind the reform.

"This is a very clear indication of systemic bias in how these laws are enforced," Brooklyn Council Member Mercedes Narcisse said when her amended bill passed the Council's Transportation Committee on Tuesday. "I have never heard a New Yorker exclaim, 'I am so glad they caught that jaywalker.'"

But sometime after that committee vote — which came with the support of that committee's chair, Selvena Brooks-Powers — Council Speaker Adams canceled the bill's expected approval by the full Council on Thursday.

Under questioning by reporters, Adams said that “things are still being discussed” — a rare setback for a bill once it has passed its committee.

Even in its amended form, Narcisse's legislation would still make it legal to cross the street against a traffic signal and outside of marked or unmarked crosswalks, while noting that pedestrians "shall" yield to vehicles with the right of way, an amendment to the original bill that just "advised" pedestrians to give way to drivers.

The amended bill also required the city Department of Transportation to undertake an education campaign for pedestrians.

Narcisse was nowhere to be found at the Council on Thursday as her bill was laid over. She did not respond to a request to comment.

New York Police Department brass and the Department of Transportation came out against legalizing jaywalking at a hearing on the bill in June, arguing that it will put pedestrians in harm's way, a point parroted by the one politician who voted against the measure at Tuesday's committee meeting.

"The streets have never been more dangerous with bus lanes, bike lanes, scooters, and vehicles going, not paying attention to the speed reducers. And I think if we have people crossing, you know, not in designated areas where they can remain safe, I think it becomes a public safety issue," said Joann Ariola (R-Queens).

There has been a crisis of pedestrian deaths on the roads this year, but street safety improvements like bike lanes actually decrease the rate of death and injury by 32 percent, according to DOT stats.

The Council's Transportation Committee chairperson doubted that legalizing walking in the street will put New Yorkers in more danger.

"There is little evidence to support the claim that criminal or civil offenses for jaywalking change pedestrian behavior or increase pedestrian safety," said Brooks-Powers (D-Queens) at the Tuesday committee meeting. "Giving less than 500 jaywalking summonses a year almost exclusively to Black and Latino New Yorkers does not keep us safe."

The NYPD has a well-established history of overwhelmingly ticketing pedestrians of color for allegedly crossing against a traffic signal, a trend that continued into 2023 with 92 percent of tickets going to Black or Hispanic New Yorkers. That share rose even higher to 96.5 percent for the first three months of this year, Streetsblog recently uncovered.

Even under Narcisse's legalization bill pedestrians could still face fines for going into the street; so far this year, the NYPD has issued 59 tickets to people "walking into traffic unsafely," which is like "jaywalking-lite." Of the 57 instances where the race of the walker was known, 53 tickets — or 93 percent — went to people of color, according to city data.

The city rules for pedestrians specify that pedestrians shouldn't cross in front of oncoming vehicles, meaning "no pedestrian shall suddenly leave a curb or other place of safety and walk or run into the path of a vehicle which is so close that it is impossible for the operator to yield."

That's a pretty uncommon violation, even compared to the relatively rarely enforced jaywalking ban, noted a pedestrian and bike lawyer.

"It seems like a pretty narrow circumstance in which it could even potentially be valid," said Brandon Chamberlin, an attorney with Adam White Law.

"It’s possible that tickets can still be given out" if Narcisse's bill passes, Chamberlin said. "[But] it couldn’t just be for jaywalking — there would have to be a car very close by."

Chamberlin said the Council's bill was well written to undo the jaywalking prohibition, but it will be key to see how the city implements it during its rule-making process.

If it ever passes, that is.