Monday’s Headlines: Far From the Madding Crowd Edition

Where was Kathy?

Gov. Hochul certainly loves to mingle with out-of-towners in diners when they tell her how great she is for not charging them to drive into the part of the region best served by transit, but when it comes to hearing from city residents who not only support the exceedingly fair toll, but the law state law that created it, the gridlock guv is nowhere to be found.

Such was the case on Sunday, when the governor was the headliner at a rally to get the Democratic faithful fired up and ready to go for Kamala Harris (see flier right), but then bailed at the last minute after finding out that protesters were going to jeer her (we told her as much in a tweet last week):

Congestion pricing supporters want YOU to join them on Sunday to jeer as @GovKathyHochul speaks at this campaign rally on the UWS on Sunday. Let the Gridlock Guv know that she's guilty of ruining NYC's chance to get all the benefits of congestion pricing — not just MTA funding! pic.twitter.com/VhulavMO8J — Streetsblog New York (@StreetsblogNYC) September 6, 2024

Perhaps we were naive to think that the state's top official would be willing to listen to critics instead of surrounding herself with "yes" men and selfish drivers, but, of course, it's all part of the governor's ongoing divorce from reality.

Or, as Gothamist put over the weekend, "Gov. Hochul says NY has ‘successfully’ funded the MTA for over a century. Huh?"

And while all this was going on, groups of activists orchestrated by Riders Alliance fanned out to protest Gov. Hochul's pause on congestion pricing ... and the subway accessibility improvements it would have funded. The event was dubbed “One Day, Five Boroughs, 23 Stations” — that last number represents the nearly two dozen locations that won't get elevators. (amNY, Gothamist)

Hundreds of us are out today talking to riders at 23 subway stations across the city where accessible elevators were scrapped due to @GovKathyHochul’s disastrous congestion pricing pause!



We needed these elevators YESTERDAY. Governor hear our demand, #congestionpricingnow! pic.twitter.com/FGgRK128qH — 🚇 Riders Alliance (@RidersAlliance) September 8, 2024

Meanwhile, our intense coverage of congestion pricing over the last three-plus months earned us some Crain's coverage.

In other news from a busy weekend: