Tuesday’s Headlines: Weekend of Carnage Edition

There were so many crashes over the long holiday weekend that it was hard to keep track of the coverage. Even amNY's roundup — "Auto collisions claim six lives on NYC streets over Labor Day weekend" — didn't have all the death and injuries.

It's worth noting that total road fatalities are up nearly 2 percent so far this year, according to the NYPD, with 170 people dying on the streets through Aug. 25. More tellingly, there have been 57,758 reported crashes (that's 244 per day!) and 35,146 total injuries (which is 149 per day).

Those numbers are horrifying. And they don't even include all of the stuff in the amNY roundup or the fatalities in other crashes below:

Four motorcycle riders were killed in three crashes. ( NYDN

A reckless driver hit four cars and injured two pedestrians in Brooklyn. The Daily News and Post coverage had a picture of the car in question, but failed to report the driver's record, which we provide here as a reminder that these occurrences are not "accidents" but "outcomes" when we fail to revoke the driving privileges of people with eight camera-issued violations in two years.

A woman struck by a driver last month has finally been identified by cops: It was Russian poet Yelena Gervolskaya. ( NY Post

Streetsblog) Meanwhile, several outlets covered one specific crash: the van driver who killed a cyclist in Williamsburg ... and was later arrested for unlicensed and drunk driving. ( NY Post

And in other news from the weekend:

It's funny — New Jersey is still fighting New York's law creating a new toll to drive into the Central Business District of Manhattan ( NJ.com ), but tolls were increased this weekend on four Garden State bridges without any major lawsuits or fuss ( NJ.com ).

amNY) A judge ruled last week that all new taxis must be wheelchair accessible because the city is so far behind on its goal of having half the fleet accessible to the handicapped. ( NYDN

That ol' Hamptons rascal Dan Rattiner spoofed the driving class so richly that they thought his satire about congestion pricing on the East End was true. ( NY Post

Joyce Carol Oates is one of the most prolific writers of the last century. But who knew she also had a beef with NJ Transit:

New Jersey Transit is not for the faint-hearted!

windows are now opaque with filth & so one cannot see the name of a station approaching, or anything outside that might provide a clue where the train is; with no conductors & no announcements of stops, travelers have to rely upon… — Joyce Carol Oates (@JoyceCarolOates) August 31, 2024