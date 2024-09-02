Today’s Headlines Celebrate Labor Day (and the Bike Scenes in ‘Deadpool’)

We'll be working today to put tomorrow's site to bed, but since most of you will be enjoying today's delightful weather, we'll hold off on reporting the news until you're back and out of your white linen clothing.

If you're out and about, make sure to take note of the bike scenes in "Deadpool & Wolverine," one of the few movies that don't mock people who choose to get around on bike. Of course, Huge Jackman makes it look especially good.

See you tomorrow, New York! Until then, keep in mind that Gov. Hochul still hasn't fixed the problem she created on June 5: