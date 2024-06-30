Skip to Content
Congestion Pricing

All We’ve Lost: Congestion Pricing Should Have Started Today

Let's take stock of what we've lost because the MTA's central business district cameras are not tolling drivers.

12:00 AM EDT on June 30, 2024

Congestion pricing should have started at the moment when this story was posted: 12:00:01 a.m. on Sunday, June 30, 2024.

It's time to take stock of what we've lost because the MTA's central business district cameras are not tolling drivers $15 during peak hours and $3.75 off-peak. Let's review with the help of the Streetsblog Graphic Desk:

  • Tolling was set to raise roughly $1 billion per year — or roughly $31 per second on average.
  • Tolling was supposed to remove 153,000 cars every day from the central business district — or 1.78 cars per second.
  • Tolling was supposed to eliminate more than 5.14 billion pounds of carbon dioxide entering our air every year — or 162 pounds per second.
  • Tolling was supposed to reduce congestion and save New Yorkers a collective 14.6 million hours of time stuck in traffic.

So enjoy our graphic representation. And share it with your friends, loved ones ... and state legislators (find your Assembly member here and your Senator here).

