Friday’s Headlines: Debate This Edition

For one day, we'll allow the news to be dominated by last night's presidential showdown. So let's just get straight to the news in our corner of the world:
- The big news was the Department of Transportation doing what it can to implement Sammy's Law by announcing reduced speed limits on 250 roadway segments by the end of 2025. (Streetsblog, amNY, Gothamist)
- The public pools finally opened yesterday — and there were lifeguard shortages that kept kids all crammed in, even at the pool where the mayor has his presser. (Liam Quigley in his Gothamist debut, NY Post)
- And Hell Gate pointed out that Mayor Adams's poll numbers are plunging ... just as he should have done at the pool (but claimed he's too well hung to be seen in a pool).
- The anti-congestion pricing NY Post suddenly realizes that subway repairs need to be done, but they're also frustrating.
- Indeed, the G shutdown starts this weekend. (amNY)
- Can Amtrak and NJ Transit get their act together? (NY Times, Gothamist)
- Lots of outlets have reported on individual cases of the NYPD failing to discipline officers for misconduct. But the Times and ProPublica did an excellent deep dive.
- An e-bike rider was seriously injured in Brooklyn. (amNY)
- In case you missed it, this year's three-weekend Summer Streets event will be better than ever, thanks to two more hours tacked onto the end of the car-free bonanza. (ABC7).