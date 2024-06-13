Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines: The Law Won Edition

Brad Lander and Co. are on the case. Plus other news.

6:45 AM EDT on June 13, 2024

Photo: Dave Colon|

Brad Lander: He’s on the case.

They're on the case.

As we mentioned yesterday, City Comptroller Brad Lander on Wednesday introduced a dream team of lawyers who are planning a suit to compel Gov. Hochul to implement congestion pricing. Everyone covered it: NYDN, NY Times, amNY, but our own David Meyer published an exclusive that may throw shade on the legal effort.

In other news:

  • Now you know why we call Gov. Hochul "#CongestionKathy": Car speeds in Midtown as slower than they were before the pandemic — a trend that would have been reversed if she had just gone ahead with congestion pricing. (NY Focus)
  • amNY asked the $500-million question.
  • We loved Gothamist's video version of our Kathy Hochul is a Lying Hypocrite post from last week.
  • An elderly man was killed by the driver of a city truck in Bay Ridge. (NY Post)
  • And, finally, there's another congestion pricing protest to put on your calendar for this Saturday:
Gersh Kuntzman@gershkuntzman

Gersh Kuntzman is editor in chief of Streetsblog NYC and Streetsblog USA. He also writes the Cycle of Rage column, which is archived here.

