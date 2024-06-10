Monday’s Headlines: Protest Season Begins Edition

The story of the weekend was how many New Yorkers took to the streets to protest Gov. Hochul's last-minute decision last week to shelve congestion pricing (and the revenue it was set to generate for the MTA).

On Saturday, the head of the 60,000-strong Reddit Micromobility subgroup led a march of about 200 people from Times Square to Union Square chanting such things as "Hochul is a coward!"

"Kathy Hochul said she did this for the working people, but the working people of New York City don't drive into Midtown Manhattan. They take transit," said the protest leader, who goes by the screen name Miser.

On Sunday, hundreds more protesters rallied with Riders Alliance at the Broadway Junction station in East New York. Clarence Eckerson of Streetfilms was on that scene and filed this seminal report (amNY was also on hand):

But that past is prologue to what is expected to be a busy week for people who objected to Hochul's flip-flop on congestion pricing. There are at least two more scheduled protests — on Tuesday in Queens and on Wednesday at Hochul's Midtown office, as Transportation Alternatives pointed out:

Our sources in Albany tell us that they’ve NEVER received so many calls on a single issue. Thank you.



Now, it’s time to make our voices heard in the streets!



Here are FOUR IN-PERSON actions to take over the next few days to save congestion pricing.



JOIN US! DETAILS IN THREAD. pic.twitter.com/FoRgMat97k — Transportation Alternatives (@TransAlt) June 7, 2024

But we're pretty sure a third one is developing: On Tuesday, Hochul will attend a $10,000 a plate fundraiser in College Point hosted by (wait for it!) the Greater New York Automobile Dealers Association, as The Transit Guy posted on Twitter:

Kathy Hochul is having a fundraiser hosted by car dealers on Tuesday, days after she defunded the MTA capital budget by $15 Billion. pic.twitter.com/HEDGFtcxDc — Hayden Clarkin (@the_transit_guy) June 8, 2024

We'll obviously be there (the Post got a story up before we did). But until then, here's a roundup of all the weekend congestion pricing news you might have missed:

This one’s for @transit_jam: Frank and Estelle find out George’s girlfriend is a reporter for @StreetsblogNYC. In this one Estelle comes off a lot like Bob Holden. pic.twitter.com/TWzJDV5JYZ — Rich Mintz (@richmintz) June 10, 2024

In other mobility news: