Carnage

11th Bike Rider of the Year Killed on Congested 11th Ave.

It's a congested area that won't see any traffic relief due to Gov. Hochul's abandonment of congestion pricing.

4:22 PM EDT on June 7, 2024

Photo: Phil O'Brien

A Citi Bike rider was killed by a truck driver on Friday on 11th Avenue in Midtown.

A Citi Bike rider was struck and killed by a truck driver on 11th Avenue in Midtown — a congested area that won't see any traffic relief due to Gov. Hochul's abandonment of congestion pricing.

According to the NYPD, the 32-year-old cyclist was struck at the intersection of 11th Avenue and 50th Street by the 27-year-old driver of a box truck at around 2:10 p.m. on Friday. The cyclist died at the scene, and the truck driver remained on hand. There were no immediate charges, according to the NYPD.

According to the Department of Transportation, the victim is the 11th cyclist to die on city streets so far this year. That number is down from 17 over the same period last year, but well up from the average of around five cyclist deaths by this point of the year in the Vision Zero era.

The DOT also said that 49 pedestrians have been killed so far this year, which is the second highest since 2016.

A Citi Bike rider was killed by a truck driver on Friday on 11th Avenue in Midtown.Photo: Phil O'Brien

This is a developing story and we will update it soon.

Ibrahim Hersi

Ibrahim Hersi is a student at the Craig Newmark School of Journalism here in New York, where he's focused on arts and culture (but we'll change that!). He was born and raised in Harlem and enjoys watching sports. He is a proud member of the StreetsblogNYC intern Class of 2024.

