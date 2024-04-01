Monday’s Headlines: Manhattan’s Needs Better Crosstown Bike Lanes Edition

The Manhattan crosstown bike lanes came as a revelation for two-wheelers when the city installed them around a half-decade ago, but now need some serious love — as Clarence Eckerson of Streetfilms shows in the video below:

Yesterday while out grabbing lunch I decided to bike a loop of a few of NYC's protected Manhattan crosstown #bikenyc lanes. It was filled the usual dangers, detours & obstacles NYC bike riders face daily.



We need to do a better job designing crosstown lanes & enforcing the law. pic.twitter.com/VruQ5YUfEV — Streetfilms (Now 1,100 films strong!) (@Streetfilms) March 27, 2024

As Eckerson documents, the bike lanes are often too narrow and frequently blocked by parked cars and other obstructions. The buffer zones along the lanes are also filled with parked cars — which mean turning drivers can hardly see cyclists as they approach intersections.

The solution here is obvious: more concrete to prevent illegal parking, more enforcement to stop it where concrete fails and — crucially — fewer parking spots.

The latter is particularly important in Midtown, where the city opted for the narrowest possible bike lane designs back in 2020 in order to avoid the political headache of repurposing parking spots. But with congestion pricing expected to reduce car and truck traffic below 60th Street by at least 17 percent, the time for Mayor Adams and his Department of Transportation to fix this mess is now.

