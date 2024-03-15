Friday’s Headlines: Finally, You Can Bike to the Mets Edition

It's a game changer (see what we did there?)!

The news broke late yesterday, after we had already repaired to the Reinvent Albany happy hour: Citi Bike rack is coming to Shea Stadium Citi Field next week!

The news broke in a tweet from esteemed Met reporter, Anthony DiComo:

Rejoice, @CitiBikeNYC riders: there's a new way to get to Citi Field. The Mets will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony next week for two CitiBike stations just outside their ballpark, totaling 66 docks. 🚲 — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) March 14, 2024

When we saw the news, we freaked out on every press officer in town, given that we've been calling for Citi Bike @ Citi Field for like 10 years and broke the news last year that this might actually happen before Opening Day of what will obviously be a World Series season.

The good news is that we haven't missed anything: The ribbon cutting will be on Thursday and it's not just one measly rack, but two racks — comprising 66 docks.

No word yet from @MrMetBikes, alas.

In other news: