Citi Bike

Friday’s Headlines: Finally, You Can Bike to the Mets Edition

It's a game changer (see what we did there?)! Plus other news.

12:01 AM EDT on March 15, 2024

Opening day is March 28. See you at the game.

It's a game changer (see what we did there?)!

The news broke late yesterday, after we had already repaired to the Reinvent Albany happy hour: Citi Bike rack is coming to Shea Stadium Citi Field next week!

The news broke in a tweet from esteemed Met reporter, Anthony DiComo:

When we saw the news, we freaked out on every press officer in town, given that we've been calling for Citi Bike @ Citi Field for like 10 years and broke the news last year that this might actually happen before Opening Day of what will obviously be a World Series season.

The good news is that we haven't missed anything: The ribbon cutting will be on Thursday and it's not just one measly rack, but two racks — comprising 66 docks.

No word yet from @MrMetBikes, alas.

In other news:

  • From the Assignment Desk: Rep. Jerry Nadler will rally for the passage of "Sammy's Law" with Albany pols state Sen. Brad Hoylman-Sigal and Assembly Member Linda Rosenthal on Friday at 10 a.m. at MLK Jr. High School. Check out Streetsblog's recent coverage here
  • Curbed did a helpful run-down of everything you need to know about congestion pricing. (Editor's note: Well, not everything.)
  • MTA already soliciting proposals for platform barriers — but no timeline for implementation. (Daily News)
  • A G train "czar" will oversee the MTA's work on that line (and accompanying service changes) this summer. (amNY)
  • The Times's Ginia Bellafante on Gov. Hochul's National Guard push.
  • Fight on rush hour A train ends with one man fatally shot. (Gothamist, Daily News)
  • Queens jogger struck and killed by driver behind Toyota Highlander. (Daily News)
  • NYC lost 78,000 residents in 2023. (NY Times)
Gersh Kuntzman@gershkuntzman

Gersh Kuntzman is editor in chief of Streetsblog NYC and Streetsblog USA. He also writes the Cycle of Rage column, which is archived here.

David Meyer@dahvnyc

David was Streetsblog's do-it-all New York City beat reporter from 2015 to 2019. He returned as deputy editor in 2023 after a three-year stint at the New York Post.

